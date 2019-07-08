Only in Ocean City: Casual Comfort and Class at Longboard Café

Have you ever discussed an upcoming vacation with someone who’s been to that destination before? Inevitably the conversation will turn to their recollections, recommendations and referrals, especially if they had an amazing time. Their goal is to make sure your trip is as enjoyable as theirs was.

Longboard Café is the type of place that friend would bring up. It’s memorable and comfortable, but with a level of subtle class that elevates it higher than its beachside neighbors.

Owner Rick Vach shared Longboard’s inception story with me. He opened a restaurant on Sunset Island, a nearby community in Ocean City, which operated and grew a following in the years before his move to 67th Street. When the restaurant’s current location at the Town Center on 67th became available, Longboard was born. While the café started six years ago as a casual eatery, its style has evolved into the fashionable and festive seaside staple it has become. It’s not hard to see why once you pay this iconic seaside spot a visit.

Beach breeze, thatch chairs, icy drinks, rich laughter. Every time I’m nearby, this is my experience at Longboard. The outdoor seating on their patio is always full, with sun-kissed ladies cradling martini glasses in their hands and polo-clad lads downing pints alongside them. While it’s a bit nicer than your standard family restaurant, the menu includes items for your little ones and options big enough to feed even the most voracious teenager.

Their menu is an eclectic mix of traditional tavern food, fresh seafood and rich entrees. Vach was more than happy to share some Longboard secrets, including the fact that their recipes are proprietary, their fish is delivered sometimes multiple times per day and their wings are frequent contest winners. While those around you will likely order one of their amazingly massive burgers or their freshly-made tacos, Vach also recommends their signature Go Fish special, which offers their freshest fish prepared in one of four ways, however you choose.

Their Wrinkled Green Beans and Asparagus Addiction will please your vegetarian tablemates, as will the Mexican Street Corn. And gluten-free folks have an abundance of choices including Salad Stuffed Avocado, Crab Tacos and Crispy Duck. In fact, I think you’ll be hard pressed to find a duck dinner elsewhere in town, gluten-free or otherwise.

In addition to indoor and outdoor rustic, sea-themed seating areas, there is also a barroom ready to entertain you. Draft beer offerings are local, including choices from Burley Oak, Dogfish Head and EVO. If you prefer a mixed drink, there are custom cocktails on the menu too, including Coconut Margaritas, Spiked Lemonades and a frozen newfound friend called Havana Banana. If you’re choosing wine to complement your entrée, their staff is knowledgeable and helpful in finding your perfect match from their extensive list.

Longboard Café is the recipient of multiple awards from TripAdvisor, including induction into their Hall of Fame. It’s also earned high marks from over 300 reviewers on Yelp. Multiple visits during a single OC vacation also shows how addictive their flavors are and how their service sets them apart.

Longboard is open all year and their Sunday Brunch is a fabulous option for off-season celebrating as well.

If you’re looking for a recommendation, grab a Waimea Burger and a Bikini-Tini, tuck in and enjoy the Ocean City sunshine.

If you’ve enjoyed Longboard, leave a comment, or tell me where I should head next!