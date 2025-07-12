73.4 F
Ocean City
THE PAST WEEK IN PICTURES OF OCEAN CITY

DowntownNewsOcean City Boardwalk
By Glenn Irwin

A WEEK IN REVIEW OF OCEAN CITY PICTURES – Week 28th of 2025

Let’s look at several pictures taken in Ocean City, Maryland over this past week between July 5th and July 11th. 

Here's some pictures of this twenty eighth week of 2025 in Ocean City. 

Smile sign during sunrise
Smile sign during sunrise

Sunrises in Ocean City

Another week of mixed weather this week but still many nice sunrises.

Sunrise from the Boardwalk
Sunrise from the Boardwalk
Beach sunrise 2
Beach sunrise 2
Dinosaur bones with sunrising
Dinosaur bones with sunrising

 

Ocean City Boardwalk

A great way to see Ocean City by walking, biking and jogging.

Check out our guide:  BOARDWALK GUIDE

Active Ocean City boardwalk
Active Ocean City boardwalk

 

Ocean City Bayside

Boaters and fishing were out all this week.

Bayside fishing
Bayside fishing
Public walkway and bike way on bayside near Cambria Hotel
Public walkway and bike way on bayside near Cambria Hotel

 

Rides

Always a fun feature in Ocean City are the amusement rides. 

Trimper Rides Big Wheel Ferris wheel will be leaving Ocean City after this weekend. 

Trimper's Big Wheel Ferris wheel
Trimper’s Big Wheel Ferris wheel

 

Downtown buildings

The Lankford Hotel was constructed in 1924 and is located on the boardwalk at 8th Street.

Lankford Hotel
Lankford Hotel

 

The vacant building at 102 Worcester Street has been purchased by the OCDC and is being renovated into a mixed use project.  The first floor will contain the relocated Post Office from Philadelphia Avenue and 5th Street.  The second floor will provide employee housing. 

102 Worcester Street renovation
102 Worcester Street renovation

Sunset Park Party Nights

These free Thursday night music events started on July 10th and will run every Thursday thru the end of August.  Sunset Park is located just south of the US Coast Guard Station in downtown Ocean City on S. Philadelphia Avenue.  For more info:  2025 SUNSET PARK PARTY NIGHTS

 

Sunset Park free music event on 7.10.25
Sunset Park free music event on 7.10.25

Have a great weekend.

 

 

Glenn Irwin
Glenn Irwin
Glenn “retired” in March, 2023 after almost 23 years as Executive Director of the Ocean City Development Corporation (OCDC). The OCDC is a nonprofit organization that is charged with revitalizing downtown Ocean City. Glenn continues to be involved in several community organizations. Glenn lives in Ocean City and regularly rides throughout the downtown area and boardwalk for exercise and pleasure several times per week, often year-round,. Glenn is our OC Bike Guy and often live streams his downtown rides for oceancity.com as well as takes pictures.
