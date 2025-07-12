THE PAST WEEK IN PICTURES OF OCEAN CITY

A WEEK IN REVIEW OF OCEAN CITY PICTURES – Week 28th of 2025

Let’s look at several pictures taken in Ocean City, Maryland over this past week between July 5th and July 11th.

Here’s some pictures of this twenty eighth week of 2025 in Ocean City.

Sunrises in Ocean City

Another week of mixed weather this week but still many nice sunrises.

Ocean City Boardwalk

A great way to see Ocean City by walking, biking and jogging.

Check out our guide: BOARDWALK GUIDE

Ocean City Bayside

Boaters and fishing were out all this week.

Rides

Always a fun feature in Ocean City are the amusement rides.

Trimper Rides Big Wheel Ferris wheel will be leaving Ocean City after this weekend.

Downtown buildings

The Lankford Hotel was constructed in 1924 and is located on the boardwalk at 8th Street.

The vacant building at 102 Worcester Street has been purchased by the OCDC and is being renovated into a mixed use project. The first floor will contain the relocated Post Office from Philadelphia Avenue and 5th Street. The second floor will provide employee housing.

Sunset Park Party Nights

These free Thursday night music events started on July 10th and will run every Thursday thru the end of August. Sunset Park is located just south of the US Coast Guard Station in downtown Ocean City on S. Philadelphia Avenue. For more info: 2025 SUNSET PARK PARTY NIGHTS

Have a great weekend.