83.6 F
Ocean City
Find a Hotel

Assateague Island After Labor Day

AssateagueBike WeekHalloween
By Ann

Typically, everybody thinks about Ocean City in the winter, plans in the Spring, enjoys the summer in our beach resort town and then leaves the beach for work, school, and family obligations after Labor Day.  I’m here to tell you that there isn’t a more beautiful place to visit than Assateague Island after Labor Day.  

Ashley Mowery-Steele – Horses joining us for a beach picnic on Assateague Island.  Summer is about people and the joy of hot days at the beach, but Assateague after Labor Day has its own advantages.

The sun is lower in the sky, it’s golden light seems more golden, the shadows seem longer, and the beach is relatively deserted.  Gone are the crowds and with them some of the excitement and fun of a beautiful summer beach resort.  However, while there may be nostalgia for kids laughing and playing in the surf, the quiet and solitude of a wide open beach with lots of wildlife and waves dotted with surfers has its own reward.

Surfers at Assateague waiting for waves from Hurricane Lee.

Hurricanes churn the Atlantic and if we are lucky, they travel north far off the coast, not threatening any beaches but churning up larger waves that push towards shore with long period swells.  This is what the surfer waits all year for and what she plays on during this fleeting time of year.

You can even work from the beach!

If you want to see magical beauty, because there is no other way to describe it, then pack your beach chairs, a bottle of water, and perhaps even a blanket and head to Assateague Island.  

Everybody can enjoy Assateague. There are benches and elevated boardwalks so you can see the ocean even if you don’t want to walk on the beach.
Assateague after Labor Day offers wide open vistas and green dune grasses as well as the blue skies and deep blue green ocean.
You won’t believe the colors at Assateague when the days get shorter after Labor Day.
This picture was taken with an iPhone – no color adjustment. It is truly that magical on Assateague.
You can build a bonfire on the beach below the mean high tide line if you want to linger longer and enjoy the chill that late summer and autumn bring to the beach.  A group gathering requires a permit.
To cap off the beauty, a rainbow appeared where the pot of gold was the Assateague sign.
As you leave the island, you pass the marshes. Frequently filled with birds and even the wild ponies, this view is just as beautiful as the beach.
Ann
Annhttps://www.oceancity.com
Ann has been with StateVentures since 1999. She moved from Annapolis to Berlin, MD to be closer to Ocean City. She splits her work week between the two locations to help clients and visitors get the best information and value out of our sites. She loves a camera and any excuse to use it.  Her kids are both grown and off adventuring.  Ann loves to travel with her kids and lives with her dog Marley when she's not in Virginia fishing.

Plan Your Trip
OceanCity.com Recommends

Previous article
Ocean City Special Event Zone:  Tuesday, September 19, 2023 – Sunday, September 24, 2023

Follow Oceancity.com

208,023FansLike
29,939FollowersFollow
1,910FollowersFollow
8,767FollowersFollow
660SubscribersSubscribe

More articles

Booking.com

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

OceanCity.com, Ocean City, MD

ABOUT US

OceanCity.com is your source for vacation information and year round sights, sounds and news from Ocean City, Maryland. If you are a local business and want to be seen by millions, contact us about opportunities on OceanCity.com.

Follow OceanCity.com

208,023FansLike
29,939FollowersFollow
8,767FollowersFollow
660SubscribersSubscribe

© 2000 - 2021 · STATE VENTURES, LLC · PRIVACY · ANNAPOLIS, MD · COLLEGE PARK, MD · MARYLAND