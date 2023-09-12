Typically, everybody thinks about Ocean City in the winter, plans in the Spring, enjoys the summer in our beach resort town and then leaves the beach for work, school, and family obligations after Labor Day. I’m here to tell you that there isn’t a more beautiful place to visit than Assateague Island after Labor Day.

The sun is lower in the sky, it’s golden light seems more golden, the shadows seem longer, and the beach is relatively deserted. Gone are the crowds and with them some of the excitement and fun of a beautiful summer beach resort. However, while there may be nostalgia for kids laughing and playing in the surf, the quiet and solitude of a wide open beach with lots of wildlife and waves dotted with surfers has its own reward.

Hurricanes churn the Atlantic and if we are lucky, they travel north far off the coast, not threatening any beaches but churning up larger waves that push towards shore with long period swells. This is what the surfer waits all year for and what she plays on during this fleeting time of year.

If you want to see magical beauty, because there is no other way to describe it, then pack your beach chairs, a bottle of water, and perhaps even a blanket and head to Assateague Island.