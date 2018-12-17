-
Spending the holidays in Ocean City? Here’s what’s open on Christmas
Did someone give you the gift of an Ocean City vacation as an early Christmas present? Or are you a local who’d much rather dine out than make a ginormous meal for all the grandparents, siblings, nieces, nephews,
28th Street Pit & Pub
Open at 11 a.m. on Christmas Eve, call for hours on Christmas day. Get your fresh smoked meats and homemade barbecue for carryout, or enjoy your Christmas meal inside the restaurant.
Breaker’s Pub and Horizons
The Clarion is a lovely place to spend the holidays. Enjoy a pint at Breaker’s Pub from 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. on Christmas Eve or 7 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Christmas day, as well as a candlelight buffet from 5 – 9 p.m. on Christmas Eve or 1 – 8 p.m. Christmas day. Reservations are recommended at Horizons.
Captain’s Table
Open for
Fager’s Island
Open 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Christmas Eve, 5 p.m. – 1 a.m. Christmas day. Celebrate with family and friends while enjoying one of the most picturesque bayside views in town. Light fare will be available on Christmas Eve at Fager’s Island, while the bar will be open on Christmas day (no food).
Harpoon Hanna’s
Open at 11 a.m. Christmas Eve, 1 – 9 p.m. Christmas day. Make your way down to coastal Delaware and enjoy all the local seafood and signature drinks that Harpoon Hanna’s has to offer.
Ropewalk
Open 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Enjoy freshly made seafood or land fare in a family-friendly setting, all while watching the
The Original Greene Turtle
Open at 11 a.m. on Christmas Eve, 12 p.m. – midnight Christmas day. Their Christmas lights are some of the best in town, so of
The Victorian Room
Spend the holidays with fresh seafood and panoramic views of the beach in Dunes Manor’s Victorian Room, all while enjoying the old-fashioned Christmas atmosphere that the Dunes has to offer. The Victorian Room is open for breakfast from 7 – 11:30 a.m. and dinner 4 – 9 p.m. on Christmas Eve, breakfast 7 – 11 a.m. and a dinner buffet 12 – 6 p.m. Christmas day. Reservations are recommended on Christmas.
More restaurants open on Christmas Eve: 32 Palm (7 a.m. – 11 p.m.), Bayside Skillet (7 a.m. – 2 p.m.), The Big Easy on 60 (breakfast 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.), Coffee Beanery (7 a.m. – 12 p.m.), Denny’s (open 24/7), Domino’s (10:30 a.m. – 9 p.m.) Dough Roller on 41st and 69th Streets (8 a.m. – 12 p.m.), Fat Daddy’s (open at 11 a.m.), Hemingway’s at the Coral Reef (6:30 a.m. – 9 p.m.), Nick’s House of Ribs (11 a.m. – midnight), Pizza Tugos (11 a.m. – 9 p.m.), Rosenfeld’s Jewish Deli (9 a.m. – 6 p.m.), Touch of Italy (7 a.m. – 9 p.m.)
More restaurants open on Christmas day: 32 Palm (7 a.m. – 11 p.m.), Denny’s (open 24/7), Hemingway’s at the Coral Reef (6:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.), Touch of Italy (7 – 10 a.m. breakfast, 5 – 8 p.m. dinner).