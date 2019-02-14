Ocean City named one of 25 “Best Family Beach Vacations” in the U.S.

Travel review site TripAdvisor has recently named Ocean City, Maryland one of 25 of the “Best Family Beach Vacations to Take With Kids in the USA.”

“Ocean City is an ideal spot for a family beach vacation. Famous for its salt water taffy, three-mile boardwalk, and seemingly endless opportunities for kid-friendly fun, Ocean City Beach [sic] is undoubtedly one of the best beaches to spend your time with the kids. The large, local beach and action-packed Jolly Roger Amusement Park give you and your family plenty to enjoy,” says the article.

Top 5 Family-Friendly Things to Do in West Ocean City As Ocean City becomes a year-round destination, there’s even more to do in West Ocean City, especially in the summertime and with the entire family involved. Here are the top places in West OC to eat, play, lodge and chill, with kids and kids-at-heart.

Ocean City is listed second after Wellfleet, Massachusetts, part of the Cape Cod National Seashore.

Another resort town on Delmarva, Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, also made the list, which featured a mention fo Rehoboth’s Funland amusement park and Dolle’s famous saltwater taffy.

Other nearby towns on the Eastern Shore that were included are Virginia Beach, Virginia (“an iconic and classic seaside getaway with stunning beaches, a vibrant boardwalk, and lots of amusement rides that will tire the kids out by sundown“) and Hampton, Virginia (“with its pint-sized-but-stunning Buckroe Beach“) to the south of Ocean City, and Wildwood Beach, New Jersey up north, noted for its namesake Wildwood Beach.

