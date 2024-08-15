Ocean City Jeep Fest: A Festival of Jeeps

Ocean City Jeep Fest is the ultimate celebration of all things Jeep, evolving from one of the most beloved Jeep events in the Mid-Atlantic. Brought to you by the experienced team at Live Wire Media & Events, led by CEO Brad Hoffman, this festival is a must-attend for Jeep enthusiasts.

Highlights:

The Beach Crawl: Experience the unique thrill of driving your Jeep on the beach at sunrise, creating unforgettable memories.

Experience the unique thrill of driving your Jeep on the beach at sunrise, creating unforgettable memories. The Sand Course: Push your Jeep to the limit on this custom-built, roller coaster-like obstacle course.

Push your Jeep to the limit on this custom-built, roller coaster-like obstacle course. Vendor Village at the Ocean City Convention Center: Explore a wide range of Jeep and 4×4 parts, services, and sales, enjoy live entertainment, and see amazing custom Jeeps at the Show & Shine.

Whether you’re a seasoned off-roader or simply a Jeep admirer, Ocean City Jeep Fest has something for everyone. Join us for an action-packed weekend of fun and adventure!

OCEAN CITY JEEP FEST 2024 PARTY SCHEDULE!

WEAR YOUR BADGE/LANYARD, GET THE DEALS!

Wednesday, August 21

OC Jeep Fest Kickoff Party

@ Tequila Mockingbird, 12919 Coastal Hwy

8:30 – 10:30pm

Jeeps & Tacos, Food & Drink specials. Show your badge or say Oc Jeep Fest. For specials! TEQUILA!!! Plenty of parking!

Presented by Tequila Mocking Bird , Kicker, Ocean City Jeep Club

Thursday, August 22

The Kicker Kick-off Deck Party

@ Hilton Garden Inn Ocean Front, 2800 Baltimore Ave

6 – 8pm

Enjoy the Ocean Front Desk with the beach and ocean laid out before you! This friends and family gathering is a perennial Jeep Fest favorite! Featuring: Custom Jeep Display, $19.41 Buffet Special, 10% off drinks with your OCJF Badge/Lanyard.

Presented by Kicker, ig Burton Berlin Jeep, Delmarva Jeep Events

Thursday, August 23

Jeep It Rolling OC Jeep Fest Showoff

@ the original Greene Turtle, 11601 Coastal Hwy

9 – 11pm

Gift certificates for best LED lights, best Jeep, best vibe. Featuring 10% off with show badge.

This part is LIT UP!

Friday, August 23

Coconuts Beach Bonfire Party

@ beachfront 37th Street (Castle in the Sand hotel/Coconuts bar, 3701 Coastal Hwy)

7 – 9pm

This is a true beach party. Enjoy your adult beverages right on the beach ! Bonfire, tiki torches, sand between your toes, waves crashing. Show your OCJF Badge/Lanyard for 10% discount. This is the party you don’t want to miss! ALL ALCOHOL MUST BE PURCHASED AT COCONUTS BEACH BAR.

Presented by Maryland’s Jeep Club, Kicker, Trail Seven

Friday, August 23

THE TRAIL SEVEN L.E.D. LIGHT SHOW

@ OC Convention Center, South Lot, 40th Street bayside

9:15pm – 11:00pm

Show off your Jeep lights for prizes and giveaways! It’s going to be LIT!!!

Presented by Trail Seven, Live Wire Media & Events

Saturday, Aug 24

LIVE IN CONCERT!

OC JEEP FEST PRESENTS: SONGS + STORIES TOUR 2024

@ OC Convention Center, Performing Arts Center, 40th Street bayside.

Doors open 7pm

Show Scheduled 7:30 -9:30 pm

Proceeds to benefit St. Jude’s Children Hospital

Free parking!

Featuring live acoustic concert performances by: Jason Michael Carroll, Sam Grow, Rich Lafleur, Blake Wood. These four amazing and talented artists are going to fill the venue with their songs. Relax and enjoy with friends in this state of the Art Performing Arts Center. Get there early to enjoy the 2024 OC JEEP FEST movie, featuring YOU and your Jeeps! Tickets onsite or at etix.com

Presented by: Coast TV & Coast Country, Trail Seven, Papi’s Taco Joint, ig Burton Berlin Jeep, Ocean City Jeep Club, Delmarva Jeep Events, Swamp Properties, Mag Towing, Post 166 Leather Necks, Original Greene Turtle, Tequila Mockingbird, Barn 34, OC Today-Dispatch.

Sunday, August 25

Lounging on the Lawn Jeep Party

@ Sinepuxent Brewing Co., 8816 Stephen Decatur Hwy, Berlin MD

3 – 5 pm

As we close out OCJF 2024, hang out with your Jeep Family and have a craft beer! Featuring 10% discount with OCJF Badge/Lanyard.

Sunday, August 25

Last Chance To Get Ducked Party

@ Papi’s Taco Joint, 1500 Philadelphia Ave

7 – 9 pm

Closing Party! Hang with the locals, and team along with a host of jeep friends for a relaxing evening of great food, cold drinks and a chance to share stories. Get ducked at Papi’s!

OCJF Events at the OC Convention Center

OPEN to the PUBLIC! Jeep show & 4×4 expo

45 vendor booths, sales, and factory reps

Wheels and tire sales and installations by BWT off road

Dealership reps on-site! Check out all the new model Jeeps from ig Burton Berlin Jeep, test drives available

Let Joe’s Jeep Jungle take your Jeep build to the next level! Mild, wild, custom, classic, big, little these Jeeps are as unique as their owners

Sound systems and speakers on sale! Installations available through Kicker or Audio Works

Indoor Vintage Jeep display

Vendors are back inside! Huge event merchandise retail store, Tuff Truck Celebrity truck & driver, Santa’s Jeep Sleigh

Kids area! RC Car 4×4 course, Design Your Own Jeep coloring table

Show & Shine

You can still register your Jeep to drive in a Beach Crawl or Sand Course!

Go online and visit OceanCityJeepFest.com today to sign up

For more info, email brad@live-wire-media.com