Ocean City Jeep Fest: A Festival of Jeeps

Ocean City Jeep Fest is the ultimate celebration of all things Jeep, evolving from one of the most beloved Jeep events in the Mid-Atlantic. Brought to you by the experienced team at Live Wire Media & Events, led by CEO Brad Hoffman, this festival is a must-attend for Jeep enthusiasts.
Highlights:
- The Beach Crawl: Experience the unique thrill of driving your Jeep on the beach at sunrise, creating unforgettable memories.
- The Sand Course: Push your Jeep to the limit on this custom-built, roller coaster-like obstacle course.
- Vendor Village at the Ocean City Convention Center: Explore a wide range of Jeep and 4×4 parts, services, and sales, enjoy live entertainment, and see amazing custom Jeeps at the Show & Shine.
Whether you’re a seasoned off-roader or simply a Jeep admirer, Ocean City Jeep Fest has something for everyone. Join us for an action-packed weekend of fun and adventure!
OCEAN CITY JEEP FEST 2024 PARTY SCHEDULE!
WEAR YOUR BADGE/LANYARD, GET THE DEALS!
Wednesday, August 21
OC Jeep Fest Kickoff Party
@ Tequila Mockingbird, 12919 Coastal Hwy
8:30 – 10:30pm
Jeeps & Tacos, Food & Drink specials. Show your badge or say Oc Jeep Fest. For specials! TEQUILA!!! Plenty of parking!
Presented by Tequila Mocking Bird , Kicker, Ocean City Jeep Club
Thursday, August 22
The Kicker Kick-off Deck Party
@ Hilton Garden Inn Ocean Front, 2800 Baltimore Ave
6 – 8pm
Enjoy the Ocean Front Desk with the beach and ocean laid out before you! This friends and family gathering is a perennial Jeep Fest favorite! Featuring: Custom Jeep Display, $19.41 Buffet Special, 10% off drinks with your OCJF Badge/Lanyard.
Presented by Kicker, ig Burton Berlin Jeep, Delmarva Jeep Events
Thursday, August 23
Jeep It Rolling OC Jeep Fest Showoff
@ the original Greene Turtle, 11601 Coastal Hwy
9 – 11pm
Gift certificates for best LED lights, best Jeep, best vibe. Featuring 10% off with show badge.
This part is LIT UP!
Friday, August 23
Coconuts Beach Bonfire Party
@ beachfront 37th Street (Castle in the Sand hotel/Coconuts bar, 3701 Coastal Hwy)
7 – 9pm
This is a true beach party. Enjoy your adult beverages right on the beach! Bonfire, tiki torches, sand between your toes, waves crashing. Show your OCJF Badge/Lanyard for 10% discount. This is the party you don’t want to miss! ALL ALCOHOL MUST BE PURCHASED AT COCONUTS BEACH BAR.
Presented by Maryland’s Jeep Club, Kicker, Trail Seven
Friday, August 23
THE TRAIL SEVEN L.E.D. LIGHT SHOW
@ OC Convention Center, South Lot, 40th Street bayside
9:15pm – 11:00pm
Show off your Jeep lights for prizes and giveaways! It’s going to be LIT!!!
Presented by Trail Seven, Live Wire Media & Events
Saturday, Aug 24
LIVE IN CONCERT!
OC JEEP FEST PRESENTS: SONGS + STORIES TOUR 2024
@ OC Convention Center, Performing Arts Center, 40th Street bayside.
Doors open 7pm
Show Scheduled 7:30 -9:30 pm
Proceeds to benefit St. Jude’s Children Hospital
Free parking!
Featuring live acoustic concert performances by: Jason Michael Carroll, Sam Grow, Rich Lafleur, Blake Wood. These four amazing and talented artists are going to fill the venue with their songs. Relax and enjoy with friends in this state of the Art Performing Arts Center. Get there early to enjoy the 2024 OC JEEP FEST movie, featuring YOU and your Jeeps! Tickets onsite or at etix.com
Presented by: Coast TV & Coast Country, Trail Seven, Papi’s Taco Joint, ig Burton Berlin Jeep, Ocean City Jeep Club, Delmarva Jeep Events, Swamp Properties, Mag Towing, Post 166 Leather Necks, Original Greene Turtle, Tequila Mockingbird, Barn 34, OC Today-Dispatch.
Sunday, August 25
Lounging on the Lawn Jeep Party
@ Sinepuxent Brewing Co., 8816 Stephen Decatur Hwy, Berlin MD
3 – 5 pm
As we close out OCJF 2024, hang out with your Jeep Family and have a craft beer! Featuring 10% discount with OCJF Badge/Lanyard.
Sunday, August 25
Last Chance To Get Ducked Party
@ Papi’s Taco Joint, 1500 Philadelphia Ave
7 – 9 pm
Closing Party! Hang with the locals, and team along with a host of jeep friends for a relaxing evening of great food, cold drinks and a chance to share stories. Get ducked at Papi’s!
OCJF Events at the OC Convention Center
- OPEN to the PUBLIC! Jeep show & 4×4 expo
- 45 vendor booths, sales, and factory reps
- Wheels and tire sales and installations by BWT off road
- Dealership reps on-site! Check out all the new model Jeeps from ig Burton Berlin Jeep, test drives available
- Let Joe’s Jeep Jungle take your Jeep build to the next level! Mild, wild, custom, classic, big, little these Jeeps are as unique as their owners
- Sound systems and speakers on sale! Installations available through Kicker or Audio Works
- Indoor Vintage Jeep display
- Vendors are back inside! Huge event merchandise retail store, Tuff Truck Celebrity truck & driver, Santa’s Jeep Sleigh
- Kids area! RC Car 4×4 course, Design Your Own Jeep coloring table
- Show & Shine
You can still register your Jeep to drive in a Beach Crawl or Sand Course!
Go online and visit OceanCityJeepFest.com today to sign up
