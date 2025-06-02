Art League of Ocean City seeks art instructors in all media

OCEAN CITY, MD — June 2, 2025 — The Art League of Ocean City, a 501c3 nonprofit organization, is seeking instructors in all media to teach art classes, both in-person and online. The Art League offers their teachers fair compensation, flexible scheduling, and support from staff.

“If you have an artistic talent that you would like to share with others and enjoy leading students in creativity, we need you,” Dr. Mary Anne Cooper, Director of Education at the Art League, said. “We welcome any and all ideas for new art classes that we can offer our members and everyone in our community, as well as classes aimed at engaging children.”

The Art League invites instructors in all media for both adult and children’s classes to apply. Class topics include painting, sculpture, pottery, glass, drawing, paper art, fiber art, jewelry, wood, mixed media, photography, journaling, “or anything you can dream up that’s artistic, fun, and educational,” Cooper continued. Classes can be as brief as 90 minutes, as long as all day, or presented as a workshop over several days.

Cooper asks anyone interested to contact her personally. “I’d love to hear your ideas and share how we can work together to bring art to our community,” she said. Cooper can be reached at education@artleagueofoceancity.org or at 410-524-9433.

The Art League of Ocean City is a nonprofit organization dedicated to bringing the visual arts to the community through education, exhibits, scholarship, programs and community art projects. Funding for this event is in part provided by the Worcester County Arts Council, Maryland State Arts Council and the National Endowment of the Arts, organizations dedicated to cultivating a vibrant cultural community where the arts thrive.