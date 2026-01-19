Ocean City Film Festival: Spotlight on the Animals Collectively Showcase

The 10th Annual Ocean City Film Festival returns March 5–8, and Early Bird passes are on sale now—prices increase after February 15. Comedy fans won’t want to miss the Headliner Event featuring Patton Oswalt, who brings his brand-new hour, Effervescent, to the Ocean City Performing Arts Center on March 5. Please note that tickets for this special performance are not included with Ocean City Film Festival passes.

Spotlight on the Animals Collectively Showcase:

Five short films shine a spotlight on the animals of land and sky, blending documentary, animation, and heartfelt storytelling.

Wild Hope: Building for Birds (Tangled Bank Studios)

Millions of birds pass through our yards during their biannual migrations, yet many face an invisible and deadly threat: glass windows. In the United States alone, an estimated one billion birds die each year from window collisions. This film follows two organizations working to create a safer, bird-friendly future.

Wild Hope: Bat Vax (Tangled Bank Studios)

As a devastating fungal disease sweeps across North America, killing millions of bats, scientists race to develop an innovative new strategy to protect these vital and vulnerable creatures.

Call of the Crow (Sarah King)

Catherine, a wildlife rehabilitator in Virginia, rescues Apollo, a young injured crow who grows into a beloved education ambassador for her facility and the local community. When Apollo is discovered to speak human words, Catherine must face an emotional dilemma: should she rehome him so he can reach his full potential, or is their bond too strong to break?

Unstable: A PonyTale (Lauren Hale)

While searching for a pony, a determined young girl named Sydney bypasses the polished show ponies and chooses a wild, ill-tempered horse instead. Despite bucking, biting, and chaos, Sydney’s optimism never fades, and when the pony finally pushes her to the limit, the two form an unexpected and unforgettable partnership.

Dinner is Sheared (A Lyle Wolfenberg Cartoon) (Eli Michael Copperman)

Lyle Wolfenberg eagerly prepares to introduce his parents to his girlfriend during a family dinner—only to discover a shocking truth about himself that changes everything.

