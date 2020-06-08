Ocean City Beach and Boardwalk Activities

Post COVID-Activities That You Can Enjoy Now on the Beach and Boardwalk in Ocean City

As restrictions ease on activities across the state, Ocean City is welcoming visitors back to a safe and healthy environment! There are some differences from the activities allowed in years past. Some of these changes and closures will be temporary so check back often to get an up-do-date list of allowed activities.

Current Rules and Restrictions

The Ocean & Boardwalk

The ocean is always open and the beach patrol are in their stands from 10 am until 5:30 pm every day. Please keep your feet in the sand until the beach patrol are in their stands! Swimming and surfing is allowed. The surfing beaches rotate and the schedule can be found here. You may bring your own umbrellas or you may rent from the vendors on the beach. Some are open and others are not yet. Your hotel should be able to tell you what is available on the area of beach you intend to visit. On the beaches, you can enjoy your space in the sand, but please remember that social distancing is recommended and that no smoking is allowed. There are designated smoking areas at the back of the beach.

Trams

Trams are not operating at this time.

Pets

For the beach and boardwalk pets are not allowed on the beaches or boardwalk from now until September. Pet owners can let their dogs run free at the various pet parks throughout Ocean City. Pets are also allowed to be leashed and walked on the streets. We have lots of pet-friendly hotels and even some restaurants, so bring your furry friends with you, but please follow the rules. For information on traveling to Ocean City with pets, click here.

Bonfires

Cooking, grilling and bonfires are prohibited unless a permit is received from the fire marshal. Grilling and bonfires are allowed at the national park on Assateague Island. A bonfire below the mean high tide line is allowed at any time. Details on Assateague are available here.

Bicycles skateboards, and rollerblades

The boardwalk also has restricted hours for certain activities. Bikes can be rented and ridden on the boardwalk from 2 am to 11 am daily. Skateboarding follows similar rules; riding is only allowed until from 2 a.m. to 11 a.m. until the end of September. Skateboarders are also able to use the skatepark on 3rd street. During the summer, you may not rollerskate or rollerblade on the Boardwalk.

You can rent bicycles, wheel chairs and segways on the Boardwalk at various locations.

Restaurants for Outdoor Dining & Take-out; New picnic tables

Restaurants are open for take-out, delivery, and outdoor dining. Some restaurants have added additional outdoor space thanks to rapid approvals by the Mayor and City Council. The Mayor and Council have also added picnic tables on the beach for your use. They are first come, first served and available at no cost. Alcohol is not allowed on the beach or boardwalk despite your ability to order beer and drinks for carry-out. If you encounter lines at any of the restaurants, please be sure to remember that we need to stay safe and healthy in order to remain open, so please social distance and wear masks.

Public Restrooms

Boardwalk restrooms are open and being cleaned regularly, but masks are required.

Scopes

Generations of Ocean City vacationers will remember Scopes and may even have a collection of these photographs. The famous Scopes photographers are back on the sand and ready to add to your collection of memories. Scopes are the images taken of families and friends by Scopes beach photographers and placed inside a small telescope as a memento. For group photos, Scopes is taking all necessary measures to ensure guests feel safe and comfortable. Owner Jon Cameron currently has their kiosks running at 50% and has them well equipped with proper sanitation supplies. Customers are still encouraged to come in and pick up their photos at an assigned time. While on the beach, the Scopes photographers are also prepared and taking all necessary safety measures. All photographers will have facemasks available and be adhering to proper social distancing guidelines. After pictures are taken, the photographers will hand out bracelets with the Scopes name and “Ocean City Strong” on the reverse side. Scopes may be operating in smaller numbers, but guests can be reassured that photographers will still be present on beaches this summer!