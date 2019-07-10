Experience Ocean City’s First Shore Craft Beer Cruises Aboard the OC Bay Hopper

What’s a Shore Craft Beer Cruise?

For the first time ever this summer, Shore Craft Beer and the OC Bay Hopper, in collaboration with craft breweries across Delmarva, teamed up to offer Craft Beer Cruises: An opportunity for people to enjoy fantastic views from the water on Tuesday and Thursday evenings while drinking, and learning all about, local craft beer.

Through October, the OC Bay Hopper will embark from the dock at Mad Fish Bar & Grill in West Ocean City and put the Shore’s World Class Beer and World Class Beauty on full display, sailing two hours to Assateague Island and back.

Some cruises provide a wide variety of Shore beers, while others feature “Tap Takeovers,” where representatives from local breweries are present to tell guests about their brewery and their beer. Tall Tales Brewing from Parsonsburg controlled the “tap” on the inaugural craft beer cruise back in June, while other local breweries like Burley Oak and 3rd Wave have hosted Tap Takeovers of their own.

A ticket aboard the Bay Hopper’s Shore Craft Beer Cruise includes two complimentary beers of the ticketholder’s choosing, and additional beers are available for purchase thereafter.

Cruise participants can also enjoy discounts at Mad Fish before or after their cruise. Those who show their cruise ticket from their phone can get a free craft beer, wine or cocktail. Current local breweries with beer on tap at Mad Fish include Dogfish Head and Tall Tales, plus Baltimore breweries DuClaw and Heavy Seas.

Craft Beer Cruises depart at 7 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday evenings; cruises are selling out fast, so it’s recommended that guests purchase their tickets in advance.

More information can be found online here and by calling 410-777-5145.

Now enjoy some scenic photos from Ocean City’s first few Shore Craft Beer Cruises!

Shore Craft Beer Cruise Feat. Tall Tales Brewing Co. (Parsonsburg, MD)

Shore Craft Beer Cruise Featuring 3rd Wave Brewing Co. (Delmar, DE)

Shore Craft Beer Cruise Featuring Burley Oak (Berlin, MD)

See more pictures on Shore Craft Beer.