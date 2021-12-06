Ocean City Announces Winners of the Ocean City Christmas Parade 2021

Saturday’s 38th Annual Christmas Parade in Ocean City delivered Christmas spirit to all who gathered to participate or watch. As Christmas colors lined the streets and Christmas carols filled the air, the community parade boasted more than 65 entries including high school bands, holiday floats, antique cars and much more.

2021 Winners

Professional judges reviewed the participating units and presented awards in various categories, including Coca Cola’s Award for the most energy and fun and the Carousel Award for the Best “Ocean Vacation” themed entry. The first, second and third place winners were:

School Band Winners

Snow Hill High School Band, first place, Pocomoke High School Marching Band, second place, and Stephen Decatur Marching Band, third place.

Top Parade Float Winners

The Bearded Men, first place, Delmarva Dockdogs, second place, and Prince Street Elementary’ s Peppermint, third place.

Marching Group Winners

Pocomoke ROTC, first place, Snow Hill ROTC, second place, and OC Stars, third place.

Coca Cola Award for the Most Energy & Fun:

Carousel Award for the Best “Ocean Vacation” Entry:

Trimper’s Amusements Haunted House

Mayor’s Choice Award: