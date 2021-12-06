59.4 F
Ocean City
Ocean City Announces Winners of the Ocean City Christmas Parade 2021

Saturday’s 38th Annual Christmas Parade in Ocean City delivered Christmas spirit to all who gathered to participate or watch. As Christmas colors lined the streets and Christmas carols filled the air, the community parade boasted more than 65 entries including high school bands, holiday floats, antique cars and much more.

Ocean City Christmas Parade Winners
courtesy of the Town of Ocean City’s Facebook page

2021 Winners

Professional judges reviewed the participating units and presented awards in various categories, including Coca Cola’s Award for the most energy and fun and the Carousel Award for the Best “Ocean Vacation” themed entry. The first, second and third place winners were:

School Band Winners

  1. Snow Hill High School Band, first place,
  2. Pocomoke High School Marching Band, second place, and
  3. Stephen Decatur Marching Band, third place.

Top Parade Float Winners

  1. The Bearded Men, first place,
  2. Delmarva Dockdogs, second place, and
  3. Prince Street Elementary’ s Peppermint, third place.

Marching Group Winners

  1. Pocomoke ROTC, first place,
  2. Snow Hill ROTC, second place, and
  3. OC Stars, third place.

Coca Cola Award  for the Most Energy & Fun:

  1. Chincoteague Pony Drill Team

    Chincoteague Pony Drill Team wins
    Photo courtesy of the Chincoteague Pony Drill Team Facebook Page

Carousel Award for the Best “Ocean Vacation” Entry:

  1. Trimper’s Amusements Haunted House

Mayor’s Choice Award:

  1. Jolly RogersJolly Roger pirate ready for Christmas
