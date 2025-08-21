What are you looking for?
Photo Friday Contest Winner August 21st 2025

Family, Ocean City Beach, Ocean City Boardwalk
By Anne

We love seeing your vacation memories! This week we have pictures of sunsets and sunrises, kids having a blast on the beach, siblings bonding, golfers celebrating, babies laughing, fisherman fishing, and flashbacks to 1977! 

Here are some of this weeks photos from our Photo Friday contest. Get ready to submit your own photos in next week’s contest, our final for the season, which starts tomorrow on our Facebook page. 

This week’s randomly selected winner of 2 FREE passes to Nick’s Mini Golf is Jenn Gonder Wesley for this great photo of a budding surfer practicing his skills on the beach! Congratulations Jenn!

Photo Friday Jenn Gonder Wesley practicing his skills on the beach!
Jenn Gonder Wesley – practicing his skills on the beach!
Photo friday Angel Rites - Sibling family picture under the fishing pier August 2025
Angel Rites – Sibling family picture under the fishing pier August 2025
Photo friday Ashley Burley - Our favorite place! The most beautiful sunrise!
Ashley Burley – Our favorite place! The most beautiful sunrise!
Photo friday Alisha Sites The place that has my girls heart forever ocean city Maryland
Alisha Sites – The place that has my girls heart forever ocean city Maryland
Photo friday Charity West Sunset over the bay @ Bella vista condos on 46st.
Charity West – Sunset over the bay @ Bella vista condos on 46st.
Photo friday Julia Klinger My nephew Carson always has the best time at the beach!
Julia Klinger – My nephew Carson always has the best time at the beach!
Photo friday Julissa Montecino Miller Chasing seagulls by the waves in Ocean City—pure summer magic.
Julissa Montecino Miller – Chasing seagulls by the waves in Ocean City—pure summer magic.
Photo friday Julie Eckhart Isennock Sunset at Northside Park
Julie Eckhart Isennock – Sunset at Northside Park
Photo Friday Arianna Smith My boyfriend and Speedo man!!!
Arianna Smith – My boyfriend and Speedo man!!!
Photo Friday Billie Jo Stoltz Is there any better feeling than waking up in Ocean City, Md?
Billie Jo Stoltz – Is there any better feeling than waking up in Ocean City, Md?
Photo Friday Danielle Bozic My rainbow baby loves rainbows, at the horse races!
Danielle Bozic My rainbow baby loves rainbows, at the horse races!
Photo Friday Cindi Reitz
Cindi Reitz

 

Photo Friday Jessica Brennan The beach always makes the brotherly and sisterly bond stronger. 💙 August 2025
Jessica Brennan – The beach always makes the brotherly and sisterly bond stronger. 💙 August 2025

 

Photo Friday Michele Goodman How about a throwback....Summer 1977 - me hanging out on the Beach at 130th street!!
Michele Goodman – How about a throwback…. Summer 1977 – me hanging out on the Beach at 130th street!!
Photo Friday Karen Beardsley My granddaughter living her best life
Karen Beardsley – My granddaughter living her best life
Photo Friday Maxine Scherer Father and son catching up on life as they sit along the shoreline waiting for the line to tug. Making memories that will last a lifetime.
Maxine Scherer – Father and son catching up on life as they sit along the shoreline waiting for the line to tug. Making memories that will last a lifetime.
Photo friday Manie Gartrell - Our kids enjoying the ocean
Manie Gartrell – Our kids enjoying the ocean
Photo Friday Mariah Jade Brooks enjoyed his first trip to Ocean City MD. He loved to eat the sand.
Mariah Jade Brooks – enjoyed his first trip to Ocean City MD. He loved to eat the sand.
Photo Friday Lisa Marie That moment when you sink the impossible shot on hole #19
Lisa Marie – That moment when you sink the impossible shot on hole #19
Photo Friday Krystal Clem Mini weekend vacation full of smiles for these two little ones
Krystal Clem – Mini weekend vacation full of smiles for these two little ones
Photo Friday Nancy Radlinski Sullivan Never too old to be excited about catching a fish on an OC fishing excursion!
Nancy Radlinski Sullivan – Never too old to be excited about catching a fish on an OC fishing excursion!
Photo Friday Kayla Mercede Atkinson My oldest son Hayden sitting on the whale statue on the beach we were there for a day trip
Kayla Mercede Atkinson – My oldest son Hayden sitting on the whale statue on the beach we were there for a day trip
Photo Friday Katie Marie Thomsen Walking the boardwalk and a seagull comes to search for food
Katie Marie Thomsen – Walking the boardwalk and a seagull comes to search for food
Photo Friday Katie Dawson Golf, always golf
Katie Dawson – Golf, always golf
Photo Friday Nicole Wilson Coming back to OC with all the big kids - we love it here!!
Nicole Wilson – Coming back to OC with all the big kids – we love it here!!
Photo Friday Ruby Spear Having fun in the ocean!!
Ruby Spear – Having fun in the ocean!!

 

Photo Friday Sara Boyer Summer evenings at the beach are the best
Sara Boyer – Summer evenings at the beach are the best

 

Photo Friday Sharon Bonnar Howard We always have fun on the boardwalk.
Sharon Bonnar Howard – We always have fun on the boardwalk.

 

Photo Friday Steve Arthur Day on the Beach
Steve Arthur – Day on the Beach

 

Photo Friday Tim Sutch
Tim Sutch

 

Photo Friday Trista Dora The giant seagull we won from the game on the boardwalk!!!!
Trista Dora – The giant seagull we won from the game on the boardwalk!!!!

 

Photo Friday Vickie Moats It just amazing watching the sun
Vickie Moats – It just amazing watching the sun
Anne, a native of Edinburgh, Scotland, discovered Ocean City over three decades ago and was so captivated by its charm that she decided to make it her permanent home. Her love for travel remains strong, but Ocean City holds a special place in her heart. Anne's deep connection to the town is evident in her role as a seasoned writer for OceanCity.com, a position she's held since September 2014.
