42.7 F
Ocean City
Find a Hotel
North Ocean CityOcean City DreamingSights & Sounds of Ocean City

Northside Park on a Windy Winter’s Day

By Anne Neely

We all know and love Northside Park for many things, including Sundaes in the Park each Sunday evening during the summer months, with its live music, and ice cream to indulge in, while sitting on your blanket relaxing! Winterfest of Lights is of course a stunning December event, a dazzling display of thousands of lights distributed throughout the park, creating a winter wonderland for the young and old. But next time you are in town, take a quiet walk through the park and see the natural beauty of this North Ocean City gem. There’s walking paths and spectacular views of the bay. There’s wild life to see including herons and egrets, and it truly does give you the feeling of getting away from it all. Isn’t that what Ocean City is all about?

Subscribe to our SeeOC YouTube channel for more videos.

Anne Neely
Anne Neely
Anne grew up in Edinburgh, Scotland, and still has the accent to prove it. She earned her Business degree from the University of Northumbria in Newcastle, England and when she was 21, she bought herself a round the world ticket and spent a year working and traveling across the globe. She came across Ocean City for the first time over 25 years ago and shortly after it became her permanent home.  When time allows, Anne still loves to travel. She has been with OceanCity.com since September 2014.

Plan Your Trip
OceanCity.com Recommends

Previous article
New Playground coming to Northside Park!

Follow Oceancity.com

208,023FansLike
29,939FollowersFollow
1,910FollowersFollow
8,869FollowersFollow
489SubscribersSubscribe

More articles

Booking.com

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Yes, I would like to receive emails from OceanCity.com. Sign me up!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: OceanCity.com, 4 Bay St., Suite D, Berlin, MD, 21811, http://www.oceancity.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Area Guides & Information

Hotels & Lodging

Things to Do

Eat & Drink

OceanCity.com

OceanCity.com, Ocean City, MD

ABOUT US

OceanCity.com is your source for vacation information and year round sights, sounds and news from Ocean City, Maryland. If you are a local business and want to be seen by millions, contact us about opportunities on OceanCity.com.

Follow OceanCity.com

208,023FansLike
29,939FollowersFollow
8,869FollowersFollow
489SubscribersSubscribe

© 2000 - 2021 · STATE VENTURES, LLC · PRIVACY · ANNAPOLIS, MD · COLLEGE PARK, MD · MARYLAND