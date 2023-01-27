Northside Park on a Windy Winter’s Day

We all know and love Northside Park for many things, including Sundaes in the Park each Sunday evening during the summer months, with its live music, and ice cream to indulge in, while sitting on your blanket relaxing! Winterfest of Lights is of course a stunning December event, a dazzling display of thousands of lights distributed throughout the park, creating a winter wonderland for the young and old. But next time you are in town, take a quiet walk through the park and see the natural beauty of this North Ocean City gem. There’s walking paths and spectacular views of the bay. There’s wild life to see including herons and egrets, and it truly does give you the feeling of getting away from it all. Isn’t that what Ocean City is all about?

