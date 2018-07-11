You have probably always felt your property was special. You are absolutely vindicated in your feelings in that regard!

In real estate, one of the first lessons you learn is, indeed, every property is individual and unique. This holds true even when considering lots in a new development: At first glance they may appear the same. However, when observing closely, one lot may have different boundary lines. One lot may have a tree, or a pond, or more road frontage, or a low spot, than its neighboring land, thereby making one lot substantially different than another.

Even if we consider condominiums we would find differences.

One condo may…

Be closer to the stairwell

Be an end unit

Present a different view

Have central air, or window air

Feature updated windows and/or doors

Possess more or less parking spaces

Have paneling or sheet rock

Include all newer appliances, or not offer all appliances

The list can go on and on. All these examples outline the many possible differences there can be, even between condominiums.

This rule is so definite that there is an action to define this fact. In a case where a seller does not honor his sales agreement, in some circumstances, a buyer could take a legal action called ‘specific performance.’ Specific performance is based on the concept that no amount of money can replace that particular property. For details of specific performance, please speak with your counselor. The law upholds the fact that all property is unusual and unique.

Other specific features to differentiate between properties may be their close proximity to:

Shopping

Theater

Dining

Golfing

Ocean

Bay

Amusements

Parking

Bus stop

The above items are all positive things that a buyer would perhaps consider important.

On the contrary, there are some things that make a property unique that may be issues to watch out for, as follows:

Power lines

Right of ways

Easements

Lines of delineation

Forestry conservation

Environmental issues

Encroachment

Zoning

Low areas

Drain off

Buried tanks

The lengthy list above clearly indicates the nearly endless possibilities that make each property very individual and specific. Therefore, each property is absolutely special, not just special to you.

The lengthy list above clearly indicates the nearly endless possibilities that make each property very individual and specific. Therefore, each property is absolutely special, not just special to you.

Considering all these factors and variables, which may be somewhat overwhelming to consider, it makes a REALTOR invaluable when conducting transactions regarding your specific and special property.