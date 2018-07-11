-
“My property is unique and special!”
You have probably always felt your property was special. You are absolutely vindicated in your feelings in that regard!
In real estate, one of the first lessons you learn is, indeed, every property is individual and unique. This holds true even when considering lots in a new development: At first glance they may appear the same. However, when observing closely, one lot may have different boundary lines. One lot may have a tree, or a pond, or more road frontage, or a low spot, than its neighboring land, thereby making one lot substantially different than another.
Even if we consider condominiums we would find differences.
One condo may…
Be closer to the stairwell
Be an end unit
Present a different view
Have central air, or window air
Feature updated windows and/or doors
Possess more or less parking spaces
Have paneling or sheet rock
Include all newer appliances, or not offer all appliances
The list can go on and on. All these examples outline the many possible differences there can be, even between condominiums.
This rule is so definite that there is an action to define this fact. In a case where a seller does not honor his sales agreement, in some circumstances, a buyer could take a legal action called ‘specific performance.’ Specific performance is based on the concept that no amount of money can replace that particular property. For details of specific performance, please speak with your counselor. The law upholds the fact that all property is unusual and unique.
Other specific features to differentiate between properties may be their close proximity to:
Shopping
Theater
Dining
Golfing
Ocean
Bay
Amusements
Parking
Bus stop
The above items are all positive things that a buyer would perhaps consider important.
On the contrary, there are some things that make a property unique that may be issues to watch out for, as follows:
Power lines
Right of ways
Easements
Lines of delineation
Forestry conservation
Environmental issues
Encroachment
Zoning
Low areas
Drain off
Buried tanks
The lengthy list above clearly indicates the nearly endless possibilities that make each property very individual and specific. Therefore, each property is absolutely special, not just special to you.
Considering all these factors and variables, which may be somewhat overwhelming to consider, it makes a REALTOR invaluable when conducting transactions regarding your specific and special property. For questions please feel free to contact me: joanna@oceancitybeachproperties.com or contact your local REALTOR.