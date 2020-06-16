July 4th Weekend in Ocean City: There Is Still Plenty to Do Despite the Postponement of Fireworks

540 Shares Email

Ocean City Fireworks

There will not be Ocean City fireworks to celebrate America’s independence this summer, City Manager Doug Miller announced Monday night. However, he says that the fireworks, which would have taken place from 8-10 p.m., will be postponed, not canceled. With a sense of optimism, Special Events Superintendent Frank Miller says, “the date we will postpone the fireworks to has not yet been determined, but we are hoping that they will still take place this summer!”

Miniature Golf, Go-Karts, & Jolly Roger

If you are planning on heading down to the ocean for Independence Day, there are still plenty of activities that families can enjoy! Thanks to Governor Larry Hogan’s latest actions to reopen Maryland, recreational activities such as miniature golf can now resume. Ocean City’s Old Pro Golf and Nick’s Mini Golf are both back to business outdoors with COVID-19 precautions in place, including the recommendation of masks while on the course. Despite the easing of restrictions, Old Pro Golf is holding off on reopening its indoor courses and arcades at 68th and 136th streets.

Baja Amusements, which is home to eight go-kart tracks, one of which is suitable for children just five years old, is also resuming operations. They remind visitors to practice social distancing.

Jolly Roger at the Pier, SpeedWorld (30th Street), and Mini Golf (30th Street) are back up and running, however, Jolly Roger rides at 30th Street and Splash Mountain (30th Street) remain closed for the time being. Hand sanitation stations have been placed throughout the Jolly Roger facilities and all employees will be wearing masks. For visitors, masks are recommended outside and required inside. You can even expect rides to be temporarily shut down throughout the day for sanitation, along with longer wait times since rides will be operating at limited capacity. Click here for a full list of COVID-19 precautions being taken.

If you’re ready for an outdoor adventure, you can head to OC Paintball, Odyssea Watersports, or Bayside Boat Rentals. You can also take a ride around town on a Pedego electric bike or go to Assateague for bonfires on the beach.

Trimper’s Rides & Farmers Market

Trimper’s Rides have reopened on the Boardwalk. Additionally, a new weekly farmers market, Trimper’s Greenmarket, is open every Friday from 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. on South 1st Street. Activities include cooking demonstrations, performances by local artists, free tours of historic and restored rides, and prize opportunities. Glenn Irwin, Executive Director of the Ocean City Development Corporation (OCDC), which co-sponsors the event, says that last week, there were 12-14 vendors and this number is “bound to grow”. He adds that “it is a nice community event, it is a great source of fresh foods, and helps to support our local farmers.” Click here to see more information about the Farmers Market!

Drive-in Movies

The Town of Ocean City has also begun hosting drive-in movies on Monday and Tuesday nights at the convention center. Click here for the entire summer schedule.

Berlin

You can also venture out to the nearby town of Berlin, where there is another farmers market each Sunday from 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. Numerous shops and restaurants are all open, with both indoor and outdoor seating. Allison Early, Administrative Assistant for Economic and Community Development, says that “for people who aren’t ready to dine indoors yet, we are continuing outdoor dining and have plenty of space.”

We look forward to seeing you in Ocean City!