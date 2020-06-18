Many Ocean City Special Events Will Return in Summer 2020!

423 Shares Email

Town special events including Sundaes in the Park, Beach Dance Parties, and Sunset Park Party Nights are officially ON for this summer! This move comes after the town of Ocean City received approval from the Worcester County Health Department. Safety measures such as physical distancing will be in place, but regardless, these events will make summer 2020 feel far more customary in Ocean City.

Sundaes in the Park

Sundaes in the Park are resuming June 21st and will run each Sunday through September 6th from 7 – 9 p.m. Listen to live music while eating ice cream and sipping beverages, which are available for purchase. Admission is free. Be sure to bring picnic blankets and beach chairs! Fireworks will take place at 9 p.m.

OC Beach Dance Parties

Additionally, OC Beach Dance Parties on the Caroline Street stage are returning this summer in both July and August, every Thursday from 8:30 – 10:30 p.m.

Sunset Park Party Nights

Sunset Park Party Nights, a joint project between the town and the Ocean City Development Corporation (OCDC), will begin July 2nd and continue each Thursday night at South Division Street and The Bay from 7 – 9 p.m. through the end of August. Admission is free and beverages are available for purchase. It is recommended that you bring your own seating. Glenn Irwin, Executive Director of OCDC says that on July 2nd and August 27th, there will be a food truck present. He adds that on July 16th and August 27th, there will also be craft beers available for purchase.

ArtX

ArtX, which is run at Northside Park, is also back this summer on August 22nd and 23rd. This event showcases the work of local artists and amateur filmmakers. Interactive activities and on-site workshops are available to help you hone your skills, and live music will help to keep you entertained and on your feet! Gourmet vendors, food trucks, beer, and wine will be on-site.

Air Show, Jellyfish Festival, & Bikefest

There is plenty of optimism when it comes to the Ocean City Air Show! The long wait to see the Blue Angels and other jets will soon be over according to the Air Show’s Facebook page, which says that a new date will be announced this month. Better yet, a new date will supposedly be for later this summer and will be announced to the public as soon as the military and town of Ocean City provide more guidance. Stay tuned to see the official rescheduled date!

Other Ocean City staples such as the Jellyfish Festival will be held on September 12th and 13th, while the OC Bikefest will take place from September 17th – 20th.

July 4th Fireworks – Postponed

City Manager Doug Miller recommended the postponement of Independence Day fireworks on Monday night. After discussion by the Ocean City Council on Tuesday, that recommendation is became official. Special Events Superintendent Frank Miller says that the council will discuss possible dates for the rescheduled fireworks at their work session on Tuesday, June 23rd.

White Marlin Open & Sunfest

The White Marlin Open is still on! Join in on the fun from August 3rd – 7th!

Sunfest is rescheduled to October 1st – 4th.

Springfest – Date Announced for Spring of 2021

There is one event that will have to wait for next year. Springfest, which would have taken place from May 8th through May 10th, will come back from May 6th – May 9th, 2021. Tickets purchased for this year will be honored next year or can be refunded.

More Information

After a difficult three months of the coronavirus pandemic, Ocean City residents and tourists are surely ready for their favorite summer events to resume! Please click here for more information regarding all special events in Ocean City.