The Jellyfish Festival is returning to Ocean City this year with a two day line up of music to bring the party to the beach! The Festival starts the Labor Day weekend with the Shore Craft Beer Fest Beer on the Beach event which is the first ever, feet in the sand local craft beer event in Ocean City, Maryland. For only $45, you get three hours of unlimited local craft beer samples with your live music!

The Jellyfish Festival will incorporate the Tentacle Village with three blocks of live music, craft beer activities and fun. Look for the cornhole tournament, spike ball, a secondary DJ stage, vendors and artists.

Many Ocean City and area businesses are sponsoring the event so you will find information on them at the event on on the JellyFishFestival website. Initially, the Jellyfish Festival was sharing the Labor Day weekend with Brad Paisley, but the organizer cancelled that performance. That left the party on the beach to Jellyfish and they have filled in to offer you 2 days and nights of unforgettable music.

Beer on the Beach Shore Craft Beer Fest

You can get VIP tickets for only $65 which gets you 4 hours of unlimited local craft beer samples, pizza, an event t-shirt and a commemorative pint glass which you can pick up as you leave. The sampling cups will be the fun “artkup” that you can decorate – or not – as you roam from brewery to brewery to sample their beer. You get unlimited samples of over 25 different local craft beers as well as hard seltzer and Hoop Tea. You can choose the GA option where you get three hours of live music, local craft beer, the ArtKup, and the commemorative glass. Only the first 1000 to join us will get the Jellyfish glass pints to take home.

2 Days & 2 Nights of Unforgettable Music

Saturday, September 4th

During the Shore Craft Beer Fest

12 pm – 1 pm: DJ Magellan

1 pm – 2 pm: Ray Wroten

2:30 pm – 3:45 pm: Never Ending Fall

After the Shore Craft Beer Fest (reserve your free tickets here)

4 pm – 5 pm: Ted Bowne of Passafire

5:15 pm – 6:30 pm: Derek Woods Band

7 pm – 8:45 pm: Anthony Gomes

Sunday, September 5th

(reserve your free tickets here)

12 pm – 1 pm: DJ Magellan

1:15 pm – 2:15 pm: Ethereal Vibrations

2:30pm – 3:30 pm: Chasing Straights

3:45 pm – 4:45 pm: Rockoholics

5 pm – 6:15 pm: Crosstown Walkers

6:45 pm – 8 pm: Troll Tribe

8 pm – 9 pm: DJ Magellan Jellyjam Set