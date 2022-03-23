Community Comes Together to Support Ukraine

Atlantic General Hospital donates supplies to volunteer combat medic groups in war-torn country

Berlin, Md. – Having been the beneficiary of an outpouring of community support – donated food for front line workers, hand sanitizer and other supplies, hand-made masks – over the long COVID-19 pandemic, Atlantic General Hospital and Health System is now paying it forward.

On March 22, 2022, Atlantic General’s Materials Management team helped load $30,000 worth of medical supplies onto a Schell Brothers truck for transport. The donated cases of isolation gowns and coveralls, gloves, masks, body bags, face shields and hydrogen peroxide wipes are bound for Ukraine and the efforts of local relief groups providing first aid, home medical care, and evacuation of wounded Ukrainian soldiers and civilians.

The effort is being organized by Ryan Nellans, an Atlantic General Hospital Foundation member and owner of the Berlin Sconer bakery, who reached out to the hospital last week requesting support. The supplies are bound for Wilmington, Del., where they will be air-shipped to Ukraine.

Cutline: Atlantic General Hospital’s Materials Management Department staff work with Ryan Nellans and other volunteers to load $30,000 worth of donated medical supplies bound for Ukraine.

About Atlantic General Hospital

Atlantic General Hospital has been providing quality health care to the residents of Worcester, Wicomico, Somerset (Md.) and Sussex (Del.) counties since May 1993. Built by the commitment and generosity of a dedicated community, the hospital’s state-of-the-art facility in Berlin, Md. combines compassion and expertise with the latest in technology and services. Atlantic General Health System, its network of more than 25 primary care provider and specialist offices, care for residents and visitors throughout the region. For more information about Atlantic General Hospital, visit www.atlanticgeneral.org.