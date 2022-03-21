Jellyfish Festival Announces Jimmy Charles as Headliner

Country rocker returns for a hometown performance at third annual beach banger

OCEAN CITY, MARYLAND – Jellyfish Festival is excited to announce country rocker Jimmy Charles as the main stage headliner on Saturday, June 4, with a live band performance happening right on the beach in downtown Ocean City, Maryland.

“What a perfect way to spend an evening – a cold beer in your hand and Jimmy Charles performing with his full band,” said Jellyfish founder and director Brad Hoffman. “One of Ocean City’s favorite sons, returning from Nashville. He promises to put on a rocking show that will leave fans wanting more.”

National recording artist Jimmy Charles is a rising star in the world of country music. From his hometown of Ocean City, fans came to know him through TV shows “American Idol” and “Nashville Star.” In 2020, he was named Male Artist of the Year by the Nashville Industry Music Awards, and his “Never Had A Bad Day” won Song of the Year. He has shared the stage with superstars like Travis Tritt, Kacey Musgraves, and Lady Antebellum. This year, Live Wire will be partnering with production company Outer Control Entertainment and recording studio Cozy Recordings to put together one amazing vibe. Cozy will be presenting our B-Stage inside the interactive Vendor Village. Returning to the Jellyfish Festival grounds over the June 4-5 weekend is the fan favorite Shore Craft Beer Fest. The afternoon event features more than 20 regional breweries including Burley Oak, Fordam & Dominion, and Big Oyster. Jellyfish Festival also welcomes the return of the East Coast Cornhole Championships, presented by the Maryland Cornhole Organization. The tournament, played right on the beach in downtown Ocean City, is open to both professional and amateur teams, who will compete for cash and prizes. For more information, visit MarylandCornhole.net. A new wave in music, entertainment, and fun is what Jellyfish Festival is all about in 2022!

For information or details on volunteering or sponsorship, contact Brad Hoffman at brad@live wire-media.com or (443) 366-5944. For vendor information, contact Livid@theoutercontrol.com.

Concert tickets and Shore Craft Beer Fest tickets are on sale now here