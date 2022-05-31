Jellyfish Festival 2022: The Kickoff to Summer is Here!

Biggest Party on the Beach to feature craft beer fest and 10 live bands.

OCEAN CITY, MARYLAND – With an expanded craft beer festival, amazing lineup of music, and people hungry to party on the beach, the man bringing Jellyfish Festival back to Ocean City feels the stars are aligning for the best version of the event to date.

“It’s all going to come together for one amazing weekend of fun,” said Jellyfish founder and director Brad Hoffman. “Beers, bands, beach – what more could you ask for when coming to Ocean City? Meet us downtown at the Caroline Street stage to party. Beach chairs and beach blankets are welcome!”

The Jellyfish lineup begins Saturday on the main stage from 12 noon through 11 PM with scheduled performances by reggae artist Rasta Country, regional rock act Funk Shue, country rockers Brown Brothers, followed by country performer and American Idol contestant Cody Clayton Eagle.

Want to be in a music video? Now’s your chance: Saturday headliner Jimmy Charles will take the stage at 8:30 p.m. with his new hit song “It’s a Maryland Thing,” where he’ll be filming the video during Jellyfish Festival performance. This guy is one of the hardest- working musicians today. Jimmy is the man and rocking the beach is his plan!

The party continues on Sunday from 12 noon to 11 p.m. with scheduled performances by the soulful Lauren Glick, alt rockers Full Disclosure, followed by Camp Cozy competition winner Tyler Greene, then local jam band heroes Roast John.

Our Sunday headliner rocking the beach is Cheakaity, whose sound marries rock, hip- hop, and R&B into a collage of amazing music. His influences include Prince, Queen, and other show-stopping performers who leave the audience wanting more.

It’s not just live music at Jellyfish, it’s the ultimate craft beer fest! The second annual Shore Craft Beer “Beers on the Beach” event is scheduled for Saturday. Located directly on the beach, the festival runs from 12-4 p.m. and featuring 30+ beers.

Tickets are good for four hours of all-you-care-to-drink on the sand with live music throughout. VIP and GA tickets are available. Day-of tickets are available.

Breweries scheduled to appear include: Dogfish Head, Tall Tales, Big Oyster, Key Brewing, DuClaw, The Other One, and Evolution. New this year, a brewer’s panel featuring a Q&A with many of the brewers themselves. Ask about their newest creations!