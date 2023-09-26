Introducing the NEW OceanCity.com App with Interactive Map of Oceans Calling Music Performances & Vendors

Includes Real-Time Guide to Oceans Calling Music Festival

Today, we are excited to announce a groundbreaking development that will make accessing OceanCity.com easier and more convenient than ever before: the OceanCity.com App for iPhone and Android devices.

OceanCity.com has been a trusted source for the latest and most relevant information on Ocean City, Maryland, serving as the go-to destination for visitors and residents seeking the best places to stay, dine, and play. Their OCfun page on Facebook offers the most engaging content, reaching over 13 million people in the last month.

Now, the OceanCity.com App is set to revolutionize the way you experience Ocean City when you get to town. It will offer all the news stories and fresh content you’ve come to expect from OceanCity.com, coupled with an extensive directory of businesses in the Ocean City area. With newly refined search features, users can quickly pinpoint their ideal dining spots (think seafood places on the water), discover exciting activities (like boat tours of Assateague), or locate essential services (such as nearby grocery stores).

Guide to Oceans Calling Festival with Interactive Map

Launching just in time for the highly anticipated Oceans Calling Music Festival, the OceanCity.com App will provide festival-goers with an array of features designed to enhance their experience. The App has added an interactive map, helping app users easily navigate the festival grounds and locate all festival amenities. With the App, Oceans Calling concert-goers will have a searchable music lineup at their fingertips during the day’s events.

Download the App and win a 2 night stay and 2 VIP tickets to the Shore Craft Beer Fest on 10/28 in Ocean City.

The OceanCity.com App is not just an information hub; it’s also a platform for engagement and fun. App users can show their love for the area by participating in interactive contests and challenges that will be periodically released within the app.

For the App Launch during the Oceans Calling Festival, OceanCity.com is offering a 2 night beercation on the October 28th weekend to one lucky winner. Just download the OceanCity.com App by midnight on October 1 and you will be entered to win the 2-night stay in Ocean City and 2 VIP tickets to the Shore Craft Beer Fest at Sunset Park. We will notify the winner through the App on October 2, 2023.

“We’re thrilled to bring the OceanCity.com experience to the palm of your hand,” said Adam Douglass at 5th Floor, the App developer. “Whether you’re a first-time visitor or a long-time resident, the OceanCity.com App will be your ultimate guide to making the most of Ocean City, Maryland. You can even win prizes, including an Ocean City getaway, just by using the App.”

Best of Ocean City Winners & Voting

One of the highlights of the OceanCity.com App is the spotlight it shines on Ocean City’s iconic “Best of Ocean City®” award winners. Users can find the very best businesses in Ocean City and cast their votes for their favorite Ocean City businesses, contributing to the vibrant local community.

Available for Download

The OceanCity.com App will be available for download on both iPhone and Android devices starting on Tuesday, September 26th. Stay tuned for more updates and exciting features as we continue to enhance your Ocean City experience through this innovative app.

For more information, please visit https://www.oceancity.com/

To download the App, go to https://oceancitydotcom.ourloyaltyapp.com/

For more information on the Shore Craft Beer Fest, go to: https://www.shorecraftbeerfest.com/octoberfest.html