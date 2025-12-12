What are you looking for?
THIS PAST 2 WEEKS IN PICTURES OF OCEAN CITY

Boardwalk InfoDowntownOcean City Beach
By Glenn Irwin

A WEEK IN REVIEW OF OCEAN CITY PICTURES – Weeks 48 and 49 of 2025

 

Let’s look at several pictures taken in Ocean City, Maryland over these past weeks between November 29th and December 12.

Here’s some pictures of weeks 48 and 49 of 2025 in Ocean City. 

Winter definitely arrived although we have not really seen any snow to date yet in Ocean City.  Cold weather and strong winds but still lots of sunny days.

 

Sunrises in Ocean City

Always the best!

beach sunrise
beach sunrise
sunrise over dinosaur bones
sunrise over dinosaur bones

 

Ocean City Boardwalk

Very quiet days on the boardwalk as we get further into our shoulder tourism season.

boardwalk view
boardwalk view
Boardwalk arch
Boardwalk arch
decorated boardwalk bench
decorated boardwalk bench

Bayside and Inlet

Cormorants and seagulls on the dock on the bayside of Ocean City getting some sun.

birds on bay pier
birds on bay pier
OC inlet
OC inlet

 

Buildings

Highlighting several buildings as the sun rises on the Ocean City boardwalk this past week.

Shenanigans Irish Pub and Grille and Shoreham Hotel

Shenanigans
Shenanigans

 

Hyatt Place Hotel on boardwalk at 16th Street

Hyatt Place hotel
Hyatt Place hotel

 

 

Special Events

As we get into December, we get to have several Christmas parades in Ocean City and Berlin. The Eastern Shore towns love their Christmas parades.

Ocean City Christmas parade
Ocean City Christmas parade
Ocean City boat parade
Ocean City boat parade
Berlin Christmas Parade
Berlin Christmas Parade

Sunset

Sunset
Sunset

 

Enjoy your weekend!

 

 

