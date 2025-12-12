THIS PAST 2 WEEKS IN PICTURES OF OCEAN CITY

A WEEK IN REVIEW OF OCEAN CITY PICTURES – Weeks 48 and 49 of 2025

Let’s look at several pictures taken in Ocean City, Maryland over these past weeks between November 29th and December 12.

Here’s some pictures of weeks 48 and 49 of 2025 in Ocean City.

Winter definitely arrived although we have not really seen any snow to date yet in Ocean City. Cold weather and strong winds but still lots of sunny days.

Sunrises in Ocean City

Always the best!

Ocean City Boardwalk

Very quiet days on the boardwalk as we get further into our shoulder tourism season.

Check out our BOARDWALK GUIDE

Bayside and Inlet

Cormorants and seagulls on the dock on the bayside of Ocean City getting some sun.

Check out our BAYSIDE INFO

Buildings

Highlighting several buildings as the sun rises on the Ocean City boardwalk this past week.

Shenanigans Irish Pub and Grille and Shoreham Hotel

Hyatt Place Hotel on boardwalk at 16th Street

Special Events

As we get into December, we get to have several Christmas parades in Ocean City and Berlin. The Eastern Shore towns love their Christmas parades.

Sunset

Enjoy your weekend!