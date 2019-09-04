Hurricane Dorian UPDATE: Ocean City Mostly Sunny Saturday!

Hurricane Dorian UPDATE: Ocean City Mostly Sunny Saturday!

4 hours ago
9 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Email

Hurricane Dorian, now a Category 2 Hurricane, is following the predicted path along the East Coast, but the Carolinas seeing landfall is still viable.  Coastal flooding and beach erosion especially at high tides in Warned Hurricane areas of Northern Florida, Georgia, and Carolinas are likely today and overnight. Large swells are expected to impact the coast from its current locale to North Carolina from today to overnight. Damaging winds and flooding from rainfall are also possible for Warned Hurricane areas. The National Weather Service has issued the following Watches & Statements for Ocean City:

 

 

Tropical Storm Watch in effect until 1:45am Thurs, Sept 5

Tropical Storm Statement in effect until 2:0am Thurs, Sept 5

Coastal Flood Watch until 4:00am Fri, Sept 6

Route of Dorian
graphics/images provided by weather.com
Wind Severity of Hurricane Dorain
graphics/images provided by weather.com
By Saturday, Ocean City will be almost rain free with only a 10% chance of rain at that point! Surfers and vacationers we spoke to today were looking forward to the mostly sunny weather for Saturday with  a high of 77°!  Surfers especially were see the large swells as it means more “hang time!”  We can’t estimate the amount of rain from now through Friday, but Saturday & Sunday are shaping up nicely! We are still cautioning rip currents, so please swim only on guarded beaches.  See the graphics provided by The Weather Channel and check back with us for more updates.
 
9 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Email

Leave a Comment