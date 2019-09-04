Hurricane Dorian UPDATE: Ocean City Mostly Sunny Saturday!
Hurricane Dorian, now a Category 2 Hurricane, is following the predicted path along the East Coast, but the Carolinas seeing landfall is still viable. Coastal flooding and beach erosion especially at high tides in Warned Hurricane areas of Northern Florida, Georgia, and Carolinas are likely today and overnight. Large swells are expected to impact the coast from its current locale to North Carolina from today to overnight. Damaging winds and flooding from rainfall are also possible for Warned Hurricane areas. The National Weather Service has issued the following Watches & Statements for Ocean City:
Tropical Storm Watch in effect until 1:45am Thurs, Sept 5
Tropical Storm Statement in effect until 2:0am Thurs, Sept 5
Coastal Flood Watch until 4:00am Fri, Sept 6