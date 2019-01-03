-
Home Inspections are Crucial to Buyers
When purchasing your new home, remember the old adage in real estate: Caveat Emptor (let the buyer beware)!
Caution and investigation should be exercised long BEFORE a buyer sits down at the settlement table.
Some concerns may exist with
However, there are several types of inspections that you should be familiar with:
Home Inspection
Air quality inspection
Mold inspection
Environmental inspection
Termite inspection
Radon inspection
Performing each of these individual inspections will ultimately result in creating a feeling of security for you and your family when you finalize your purchase.
The majority of these inspections are self-explanatory. However, the basic home inspection provides protection against the widest range of possible issues that could be associated with a home or condo. Here is a list of items that are checked by the home inspector.
Basic Home Inspection
The inspector will check:
All appliances to be sure they are in working order (including hot water heater)
For leaks under sinks, tubs and toilets
Air conditioning and heating systems
Exterior leaks
Windows and frames
Interior and exterior doors
Electrical system (switches, panel box, lights, GFI switches, etc.)
Ceiling fans
Roof, attic and insulation
Wall & ceiling finishes
Door handles
Decks, porches & railing
Smoke detectors
Foundation
Water supply distribution systems.
These reports are so detailed that the date, time and weather conditions are provided for the day the inspection was completed.
Of all the
On the contrary, the CDC explains that radon can originate from gas appliances, as well as rock formations or fossils.
Since radon can cause serious health issues, it is an important test for your new home.
Not only are these inspections important for the health of your family
A buyer may agree to allow the seller to perform required changes, or on the contrary, could decide to move on to another property. Either way, inspections play an important and necessary