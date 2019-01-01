-
This Month in Ocean City: January 2019
Another year in Ocean City has come and gone. 2018 saw its share of sunshine, summer travelers, severe storms, sunburns (guilty…), and screams from the Looping Star Roller Coaster, and there’s sure to be plenty more of that coming in 2019 (who knew you could miss being sunburnt?). Here’s a virtual toast to all that the new year has in store. Hopefully, the summer of ’19 already has an umbrella in the sand with your name on it. Until then, we’ll keep keeping you updated with all things going on in OCMD.
A little while before the holidays, I took a brief hiatus from This Week in OC. Not because there’s nothing going on in the off-season — that’s a myth that I live to debunk! — but because most of what there is to do this time of year
Reflecting on 2018
Our annual Year In Review went up two weeks ago, but I’m still trying to wrap my brain around all that’s happened in the last never-ending year. Was your 2018 as busy as ours was?
Ocean City 2018 Year In Review – Looking back on one big year
Parades, festivals, car shows. Kites and planes flying high in the sky. Old buildings come down, new ones take their place. Parking meters, median fences, a new historic house tour, an entire Viking ship — the world’s largest — docked in our own backyard.
Looking forward to a phenomenal new year
Here’s what we know to be in store for 2019:
Looking forward to 2019 in Ocean City – OceanCity.com
Just as I did last year, here’s my annual end-of-year rundown of what you can expect in Ocean City this coming year. We’ll start with some of the major business developments that 2018 saw, then move on to all the new hotels, restaurants, programs, and big event dates you can expect to find in 2019.
#ThisMonthinOC
First Friday Opening Reception at the Art League (Jan. 4): Meet the artists, enjoy complimentary
2nd Friday Art Stroll in Berlin (Jan. 11): Take a stroll through downtown Berlin and check out the town’s featured artists in their local shops and restaurants. Each month is unique, but you’ll always find great art! 6 – 8 p.m.
East Coast Commercial Fishermen’s and Aquaculture Trade Expo (Jan. 18 – 20): This is the only Commercial Fishing Expo in the Mid-Atlantic Region. Seminars, fishermen gear, equipment and more. 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Sunday.
Ocean Pines Children’s Theater
Delmarva Art Expo (Jan. 19 – 20): Come to the Convention Center for Ocean City’s festival of art. Classes available! 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Sunday.
Beach Blanket Blood Drive (Jan. 22 – 23): 20th anniversary of the Ocean City Blood Drive. This is the largest two-day blood drive in the Mid-Atlantic States. Commemorative long-sleeve t-shirt for all donors,