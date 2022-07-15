79 F
Ocean City
Help Us Add New Businesses to the 2023 Best of Ocean City® Polls

By Ann

YOU Can Choose Who Will be Added to the Best of Ocean City® Polls, BUT ONLY UNTIL 7/20!

OceanCity.com which has the most prestigious and longest running poll to determine the businesses who are the Best of Ocean City® in many different categories has changed the game slightly this year.  

OUT WITH THE OLD, IN WITH THE NEW

For the first time, the lowest vote-getter in each category is being removed from the 2023 poll to open room for a new business.That new business will be determined by Ocean City fans who fill out the form to tell us which businesses should be added.  We will choose the business that gets the most suggestions in each category.

 

Best of Ocean City 2023

Which businesses should we add to the polls? Which new polls would you like to see us add for 2023? The Best of Ocean City® contest is driven by you - to be useful to you when you visit Ocean City and are looking for a place to go or something to do. For 2023, we decided to eliminate the lowest vote-getter in each poll and replace it with a new business determined by you, the Ocean City fans who participate in the polls. So, please, go through each question and add a business you think is deserving of the most prestigious best of award in Ocean City. We will add the one business in each category that is suggested the most often. Thanks for participating!

Best Restaurants

Please add a business in each category that isn't already in the poll and which you think should win the Best of Ocean City® award for 2023! If you see a business eliminated and you think it should still be on the list, please add that name. We will keep this poll open until Tuesday, July 19. The polls will be open starting on the 19th with the new businesses you want added as options.
What is your favorite NEW restaurant for the 22/23 season? Already on the poll: - Pier 23 - Papi's Tacos
Eliminated for 2023 season: Crab Bag
Already on the poll: - Harrison's Harbor Watch - Bull on the Beach - Blue Crab House & Raw Bar
Eliminated for 2023 season: OC Bay Hopper/Taharka Brothers & Billy's
Eliminated for 2023 season: Ripens Seafood
Eliminated for 2023 season: Kirby's Pub
Eliminated for 2023 season: Bad Monkey
Eliminated for 2023 season: Hooked
Eliminated for 2023 season: Crabcake Factory Bayside
Eliminated for 2023 season: Blu Crab House & Raw Bar
Eliminated for 2023 season: Northside Deli
Eliminated for 2023 season: Misaki Sushi of Bethany
Eliminated for 2023 season: Mione's Pizza & Italian
Eliminated for 2023 season: La Abuelita Mexican Food.
Eliminated for 2023 season: Nick's Original House of Ribs
Eliminated for 2023 season: Dough Roller

BEST BARS IN OCEAN CITY

Eliminated for 2023 season: The Angler
Eliminated for 2023 season: Longboard Cafe
Eliminated for 2023 season: The Globe in Berlin
Eliminated for 2023 season: Crabcake Factory Bayside
Eliminated for 2023 season: The Angler
Eliminated for 2023 season: Green Turtle West
Eliminated for 2023 season: Pizza Tugos
Eliminated for 2023 season: The Angler

BEST OF THE BOARDWALK

Choose the boardwalk businesses in each category which you want added to the polls.
None Eliminated
Eliminated for 2023 season: Somerset South
Eliminated for 2023 season: Boog Powell's BBQ
Eliminated for 2023 season: Captain's Table
Eliminated for 2023 season: Riptide Pool Bar
None Eliminated for 2023 season
Isolated to only restaurants on the boardwalk for 2023 season
Eliminated for 2023 season: Caruso's Pizza

BEST THINGS TO DO IN OCEAN CITY

Vote for your favorite activity in each category. If it's shop that supports the activity, that's fine. (For example, we have BEST SURF SHOP when the activity is surfing.)
Eliminated for 2023 season: Walk on Water SUP
Eliminated for 2023 season: Chauncey's
Nothing Eliminated for 2023 season
Nothing eliminated for 2023 season
Eliminated for 2023 season: Liquid Limo
Eliminated for 2023 season: Jo Jos Sportfishing
Eliminated for 2023 season: Viking Golf
Eliminated for 2023 season: The Bay Club
Eliminated for 2023 season: Inlet SeaDoos
Eliminated for 2023 season: Inlet Sea Doo

Annhttps://www.oceancity.com
Ann has been with StateVentures since 1999. She moved from Annapolis to Berlin, MD to be closer to Ocean City. She splits her work week between the two locations to help clients and visitors get the best information and value out of our sites. She loves a camera and any excuse to use it.  Her kids are both grown and off adventuring.  Ann loves to travel with her kids and lives with her dog Marley when she's not in Virginia fishing.

Area Guides & Information

Hotels & Lodging

Things to Do

Eat & Drink

