Help Us Add New Businesses to the 2023 Best of Ocean City® Polls

YOU Can Choose Who Will be Added to the Best of Ocean City® Polls, BUT ONLY UNTIL 7/20!

OceanCity.com which has the most prestigious and longest running poll to determine the businesses who are the Best of Ocean City® in many different categories has changed the game slightly this year.

OUT WITH THE OLD, IN WITH THE NEW

For the first time, the lowest vote-getter in each category is being removed from the 2023 poll to open room for a new business.That new business will be determined by Ocean City fans who fill out the form to tell us which businesses should be added. We will choose the business that gets the most suggestions in each category.