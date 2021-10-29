Guide to Thanksgiving in Ocean City 2021

Thanksgiving 2021 Style:

Thanksgiving will be here before we know it, so now’s the time to make our holiday plans. We are all hoping this Thanksgiving will be back to normal, where we can all get together with our family and friends. You may be having Thanksgiving at your home, but this could be the year you decide to get away from it all and head to Ocean City. We have condos and hotels where you can cook your own meal or order take-out and bring it back to your suite, or treat yourself and sit down to a beautiful meal prepared by someone else!

(This article will be updated as more hotel packages and restaurant specials become available)

Serving Thanksgiving Dinner

These are the restaurants that will feature special Thanksgiving buffets and dinners for the holiday, and some additional restaurants may be open with their regular menus. Just be sure to call ahead to make sure of restaurant hours, and if you are thinking about doing dinner at any of these locations below, reservations are always a good idea.

The Clarion Resort Fontainebleau Hotel – Oceanfront are having their wonderful All You Can Eat Thanksgiving Buffet this year! On November 25th, join them for this delicious menu and have a happy, easy Thanksgiving dinner at the beach! (we love the thought of having no prep work or dirty dishes!!) Reservations recommended. 410-524-3535

Join Harpoon Hanna’s for Thanksgiving! Now accepting reservations! Call 302-539-3095



Thanksgiving Hotel Packages

The Residence Inn by Marriott Ocean City invite you to have Thanksgiving with them this year. Their package includes a King or Double Queen Studio Suite, Thanksgiving Dinner for two and two tickets to Winterfest of Lights at Northside Park. Use promo code “MAJ” when making your reservation. Additional dinner and event tickets may be purchased on the hotel.

Spend Thanksgiving at the Princess Royale Oceanfront Hotel and stay in either an Atrium View or Ocean View Room for only $129/night for Thanksgiving when you use the Promo Code: Gobble. A traditional Thanksgiving dinner is also available at Schooners Restaurant, however, this Holiday meal not included in package price. Package is based on availability, restrictions may apply. Must book by Nov. 23, 2021.

Special events and festivities

Winterfest of Lights 2021 starts November 18th and is open from 5.30pm – 9.30pm Wednesday through Sunday until January 2nd (closed Mondays and Tuesdays). Just like last year, this year visitors will walk a half mile loop around the lagoon, through the Winterfest of Lights. This walking event will take you through thousands of sparkling holiday lights and many animated light displays located along a paved path in Northside Park. Santa will also be there!

Holiday Shopper’s Fair Over 150 Vendors will be hosted at the Roland E. Powell Convention Center. there’s free parking, a food court, non-shoppers lounge, and door prizes. Shop for unique merchandise as well as handmade products, nautical, candles, photography, florals, jewelry, and ceramics. Great gifts ideas for the Holidays. Children’s activities & face painting. $3 for the whole weekend, 13 & under are free! Open Friday & Saturday: 10am – 5pm, and Sunday: 10am – 3pm.

Ice Ice Berlin and Tree Lighting. Ice Ice Berlin is BACK for 2021 on November 26th. See the beautifully carved Ice Sculptures by artist Eric Cantine. The Berlin tree will be lit in front of the Atlantic Hotel at 6pm, s hops will be open late, and Santa will be at Kringle Kottage from 5-8pm. There will be free holiday art crafts for the kids every weekend at the welcome center parking lot and free gift bags with tissue at the welcome center for anyone who purchases a gift from a Berlin business

Other ideas….

Enjoy a peaceful, quiet beach… Head to Berlin, a town that embodies festive charm and coziness during every season but especially during the holidays… Run, jog, slowly stroll or walk your pets on the Boardwalk… Find an off season special at your favorite restaurant… Get up early and watch a sunrise. We are almost going to insist you do this. You can always climb back into bed after the sun comes up! Whatever you do, unwind, relax, refresh. It’s easy to do this at the beach in Ocean City during the off season!

Other Thanksgiving Day options:

Pickles Pub

Pickles will be open at 3pm Thanksgiving Day offering their regular menu.

The Original Greene Turtle

The Original Greene Turtle on 116th Street will be open on Thanksgiving Day at noon. They will be offering their Thanksgiving dinner for just $13.95, plus they will also have their full regular menu available.