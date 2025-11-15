THIS PAST WEEK OF PICTURES IN OCEAN CITY

A WEEK IN REVIEW OF OCEAN CITY PICTURES – Week 45th of 2025

Let’s look at several pictures taken in Ocean City, Maryland over this past week between November 8th and November 14th.

Here’s some pictures of this forty fifth week of 2025 in Ocean City.

Cooler weather has come to Ocean City, but mixed with very sunny days this past week.

Sunrises in Ocean City

Oh yes!!

Ocean City Boardwalk

Pleasant days on the boardwalk.

Check out our BOARDWALK GUIDE

Bayside

Cormorants abound on the bayside of Ocean City.

Check out our BAYSIDE INFO

Buildings

Highlighting several buildings as the sun rises on the Ocean City boardwalk this past week.

The Henry Hotel, constructed in 1916 and located at S. Baltimore Avenue and S. Division Street.

Hyatt Hotel located on boardwalk at 16th Street.

Howard Johnsons Wydham Oceanfront Plaza Hotel located on boardwalk at 12th Street.

Special Events

Last weekend was Corvette Week in Ocean City.

Holidays lights going up in downtown Ocean City.

Sunset

Just north of Ocean City in Fenwick Island.

Enjoy your weekend!