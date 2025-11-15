What are you looking for?
THIS PAST WEEK OF PICTURES IN OCEAN CITY

Boardwalk InfoDowntownOcean City Beach
By Glenn Irwin

A WEEK IN REVIEW OF OCEAN CITY PICTURES – Week 45th of 2025

 

Let’s look at several pictures taken in Ocean City, Maryland over this past week between November 8th and November 14th.

Here’s some pictures of this forty fifth week of 2025 in Ocean City. 

Cooler weather has come to Ocean City, but mixed with very sunny days this past week.

 

Sunrises in Ocean City

Oh yes!!

beach sunrise
beach sunrise
sunrise
sunrise

Ocean City Boardwalk

Pleasant days on the boardwalk.

boardwalk view
boardwalk view
boardwalk arch
boardwalk arch

Bayside

Cormorants abound on the bayside  of Ocean City.

on the bayside

Buildings

Highlighting several buildings as the sun rises on the Ocean City boardwalk this past week.

The Henry Hotel, constructed in 1916 and located at S. Baltimore Avenue and S. Division Street.

Henry Hotel
Henry Hotel

Hyatt Hotel located on boardwalk at 16th Street.

Hyatt Hotel on boardwalk
Hyatt Hotel on boardwalk

 

Howard Johnsons Wydham Oceanfront Plaza Hotel located on boardwalk at 12th Street.

Howard Johnsons Windham Oceanfront Plaza Hotel
Howard Johnsons Windham Oceanfront Plaza Hotel

 

Special Events

Last weekend was Corvette Week in Ocean City.

Corvette week
Corvette week

 

Holidays lights going up in downtown Ocean City.

setting up holiday lights
setting up holiday lights

Sunset

Just north of Ocean City in Fenwick Island.

sunset Fenwick Island
sunset Fenwick Island

Enjoy your weekend!

 

 

Glenn Irwin
Glenn Irwin
Glenn “retired” in March, 2023 after almost 23 years as Executive Director of the Ocean City Development Corporation (OCDC). The OCDC is a nonprofit organization that is charged with revitalizing downtown Ocean City. Glenn continues to be involved in several community organizations. Glenn lives in Ocean City and regularly rides throughout the downtown area and boardwalk for exercise and pleasure several times per week, often year-round,. Glenn is our OC Bike Guy and often live streams his downtown rides for oceancity.com as well as takes pictures.
Dancing by the Sea: Sandy Garrish’s Ocean City Retreats Celebrate 20 Years of Friendship, Music, and Movement

