Guide to Thanksgiving in Ocean City 2020

Thanksgiving in a COVID world:

Thanksgiving will be here before we know it, and now’s the time to make your holiday plans. This may not be a normal Thanksgiving for you, with family and friends far away as we try to isolate. Some of you may have your loved ones with you. Whichever reality is yours, this may be the year you decide to get away from it all and head to Ocean City. We have condos and hotels where you can cook your own meal or order take-out and bring it back to your suite. There is free wifi in most hotels so if you cannot be with your family, you can zoom with them.

Harpoon Hanna’s and Pit n Pub both will have seated dine-in holiday meals. Whatever your plans, we hope your Thanksgiving is a happy, relaxing day.

(This article will be updated as more hotel packages and restaurant specials become available)

Serving Thanksgiving Dinner

These are the restaurants that will feature special Thanksgiving buffets and dinners for the holiday, but some additional restaurants may be open with their regular menus (like Billy’s Sub Shop, opening at 4 p.m. on the holiday). Just be sure to call ahead to make sure, and if you are thinking about doing dinner at any of these locations below, reservations are always a good idea.

The Princess Royale Oceanfront Resort is offering Thanksgiving Dinner from 11:00am-6:00pm. Their Plated Three Course Meal costs $39.99 for adults, $25 for children, and children 10 & under are free. Their menu includes:

Choice of Soup or Salad: Greek Salad, Caesar Salad, Pumpkin Bisque

Choice of Protein: Roasted Turkey with Giblet Gravy, Virginia Baked Honey Glazed Ham, Fresh Baked Atlantic Salmon

Five Sides: Sage Stuffing, Mashed Potatoes, Caramelized Sweet Potatoes, Green Beans, Whole Berry Cranberry Sauce

Choice of Dessert: Slice of Pumpkin Pie garnished with whipped cream, Slice of Sweet Potato Pie garnished with whipped cream

They also offer a To-Go Three Course Meal for $45.00, and a Take-Out Family Thanksgiving Meal (feeds 4) for$99.99. The Take-Out Meals Includes… Caesar Salad, Warm Bread & Rolls, Roasted Turkey with Giblet Gravy, Five Sides (Sage Stuffing, Mashed Potatoes, Caramelized Sweet Potatoes, Green Beans, Whole Berry Cranberry Sauce), & Sweet Potato Pie garnished with whipped cream.

32 Palm (Hilton Suites) on 32nd St. Oceanside has a Thanksgiving Feast with platters and family style options. Seatings are from 1pm-7 pm and reservations are highly recommended. Call 410-289-2525 or go to www.oceancityhilton.com/dining

The Bayview Bar and Grill at the Residence Inn has a Gobble and Gander Plated Thanksgiving Dinner. Dine-in for $24.99pp, or carryout $21.99pp,

kids under 12 -$9.99 tax & gratuity not included. (Room & Dinner Package also available, see below) www.residenceinnoc.com

Harpoon Hanna’s will have a Thanksgiving Feast on Thanksgiving Day. Dinner includes turkey and gravy, honey baked ham, dumplings, stuffing, yams, mashed potatoes, green beans, salad and pumpkin pie, plus fresh-baked bread and cranberry muffins. Dinner is from 1pm until 9pm. Reservations are encouraged as seating is limited.

28th St Pit N Pub will be open for All You Can Eat Thanksgiving Dinner from 1pm-6pm, for just $18.99. The Pit n Pub’s bar will be open all night for football.

Fager’s Island Thanksgiving menu is $31.95 per person and can be ordered at https://www.fagers.com/dining/ or by calling 410-524-5500. A four person family pack is also available for $99.95.

Pickles Pub will be open Thanksgiving evening from 6pm

The Original Greene Turtle will be open on will be open noon until midnight on Thanksgiving Day.

Thanksgiving hotel packages

Residence Inn Thanksgiving Package– Stay two nights in a partial or bay view King or Double Queen suite, receive two tickets to Winterfest of Lights, and a full Thanksgiving dinner for 2 at the Bayview Bar and Grille *Additional dinners and tickets to the Festival can be purchased at the front desk.

The Grand Hotel & Spa have their Guest Appreciation Package which is available November 1st – January 31st, 2021 (excluding New Year). Weekdays Partial Views are $76 and Ocean Fronts are $86. Weekends City Views ae $79, Partial Views are $85, Deck Views are $90 and Ocean Fronts are$96. Breakfast Sandwich and Beverage for Two per Day at the Coffee Shop included .

Special events and festivities

Winterfest of Lights 2020 starts November 19th and is open from 5.30pm – 9.30pm Wednesday through Sunday until January 2nd. This year, visitors will walk a half mile loop around the lagoon, through the Winterfest of Lights. This walking event will take you through thousands of sparkling holiday lights and many animated light displays located along a paved path in Northside Park. Santa will also be there!

Christmas with the Rat Pack will be at the Ocean City Performing Arts Center on November 21st. Tickets are available here for this Christmas special with great music, comedy and song! Frank, Dean, and Sammy of the Rat Pack will present comedy and sketches, performed along with a seasonal mixture of Christmas songs like: “White Christmas,” “Chestnuts,” “Santa Clause is Coming to Town,” and a lot more Christmas favorites.

Holiday Shopper’s Fair at the Convention Center takes place November 27-29th. For the entire weekend, you can peruse aisles of unique and handmade merchandise, and get all your holiday shopping out of the way before December even arrives. Weekend admission is free. Friday and Saturday: 10AM to 5PM, Sunday: 10AM to 3PM.

Other things-to-do

Enjoy a peaceful, quiet beach… Head up to Berlin, a town that embodies festive charm and coziness during every season but especially during the holidays… Run, jog, slowly stroll or walk your pets on the Boardwalk… It only takes a little creativity to find something to do in Ocean City every day of your off-season vacation.

