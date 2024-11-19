57.2 F
Ocean City
Art League of Ocean City Announces Call to Artists for 2025 Exhibitions

Art League
By Anne

Calling all artists!

The Art League of Ocean City invites you to participate in their exciting 2025 group art shows. Show off your talent and potentially win cash prizes!

Here’s what you need to know:

  • Eligibility: Open to all artists aged 18 and above.
  • Entry Fees:
    • $10 per piece for Art League members
    • $20 per piece for non-members
  • Submission Limit: Two pieces per exhibit.
  • Show Schedule:
    • January: “Mix & Mingle” (mixed media and collage)
    • February: “Complimentary Colors”
    • March: “Calculated Creations” (art, math, and science)
    • April: Annual Juried Corporate Partner Show
    • May: “No 5” (photography only)
    • June: “Game On” (games, sports, hobbies)
    • July: Annual Beverly Bassford Juried Show

How to Enter:

  • Monthly Shows: Schedule a drop-off appointment.
  • Juried Shows (April & July): Submit your work online.

For complete details, including entry deadlines and show specifics:

  • Visit the Art League website: OCart.org/call-for-entries/
  • Call the Arts Center: 410-524-9433

Don’t miss this opportunity to showcase your art in a professional gallery!

The Art League of Ocean City is a non-profit organization dedicated to artistic expression and appreciation for the creative arts in our community through education, exhibits, scholarship, programs, and community art projects. Funding is provided in part by the Worcester County Arts Council, Maryland State Arts Council, and the National Endowment of the Arts, organizations dedicated to cultivating a vibrant cultural community where the arts thrive.

 

 

 

 
 

 
 
 
Anne
Anne
Anne, a native of Edinburgh, Scotland, discovered Ocean City over three decades ago and was so captivated by its charm that she decided to make it her permanent home. Her love for travel remains strong, but Ocean City holds a special place in her heart. Anne's deep connection to the town is evident in her role as a seasoned writer for OceanCity.com, a position she's held since September 2014. Her frequent visits to local events, businesses, restaurants, and hotels have given her an insider's perspective, making her an invaluable resource for newcomers seeking the best experiences Ocean City has to offer.
