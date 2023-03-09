From Sunsets to Surfing: 10 Free Things to Do in Ocean City, Maryland

With a chandelier by Jeffery Auxer in Berlin to constantly changing shows, and multiple gallery spaces, the Art League is a must see, is open 7 days a week, and it costs nothing to visit.

The Ocean City Art League’s gallery is located in North Ocean City, Maryland, and it’s a must-visit spot for art lovers. The gallery is housed inside the Ocean City Center for the Arts, a beautiful building that’s located on the bay. Just look for the water tower with their logo on the bayside at 94th Street. Turn there and head to the bay where you will see their building on the right. Step inside and you’ll find a wide variety of artwork created by local artists. The gallery is spacious and features multiple rooms filled with paintings, sculptures, photographs, and other types of artwork. The pieces on display are rotated regularly and they host a First Friday reception each month so there’s always something new and interesting to see.

In addition to the artwork on display, the gallery also hosts a variety of events throughout the year, such as artist receptions, lectures, and demonstrations. These events provide a great opportunity to meet local artists and learn more about their work.

Overall, the Ocean City Art League’s gallery is a wonderful place to visit for anyone who appreciates art. Whether you’re a seasoned collector or simply enjoy admiring beautiful artwork, you’re sure to find something to love in this vibrant gallery.