From Beaches to Boardwalks: 10 Fin-tastic Reasons to Dive into Ocean City, Maryland!

By Anne Neely

There are many reasons to love Ocean City, but here are just ten potential reasons why you need to get your suitcase packed, the car loaded up, and the GPS set for Ocean City, Maryland this year:

  1. Beautiful beaches: Ocean City has miles of pristine, guarded, free beaches that are perfect for swimming, sunbathing, and sandcastle building.

    The Ocean City Beach
  2. The Famous Boardwalk: The Ocean City Boardwalk is an iconic landmark that offers endless entertainment with its amusement park rides, arcades, and tasty treats. Get your 10,000 steps in or just sit back on one of the many seats along the Boardwalk and enjoy the show!

    The Ocean City Boardwalk
  3. Water sports: From parasailing to kayaking to jet-skiing, there’s no shortage of exciting water sports to try in Ocean City. The ocean and bay surrounding Ocean City offer a variety of water sports activities, including jet skiing, pontoon boats, parasailing, paddleboarding, kayaking, fishing, and cruises. Make this the summer to try something new.

    Courtesy of Odyssea Watersports
  4. Fun for the Whole Family: With mini-golf, water parks, and endless activities on the beach, Ocean City is a great place to bring the whole family.

    Splash Mountain at Jolly Roger
  5. Nightlife: Ocean City is known for its vibrant nightlife, with plenty of bars and clubs that offer live music and entertainment.

    Night life at Seacrets
  6.  Seafood Heaven: Fresh crab cakes, shrimp, and oysters are just a few of the delicious seafood options you’ll find in Ocean City. Being a coastal town, Ocean City has a wide range of fresh seafood restaurants, many with ocean and bay views.

    shrimp boat restaurant week
    Shrimp Boat in West Ocean City
  7. Biking Bliss: Ocean City is a bike-friendly town, with plenty of bike rental shops and scenic bike paths to explore. The Boardwalk is open to cyclists all year long. You can cycle all day long on the Boardwalk during the off season, and in the summer you can ride your bike on the Boardwalk between the hours of 2am to 12pm (Memorial Day through Labor Day). Northside Park is another great place to take the family for a bike ride.

    Bike riding on the Ocean City Boardwalk
  8. Festivals Galore: From Sunfest to Springfest to Winterfest of Lights, Ocean City is home to a variety of lively festivals and events throughout the year. Many of the events are free for the family, including movies on the beach and fireworks at Northside Park, which happen weekly all summer long.
     

    Springfest in Ocean City Md
    Springfest in Ocean City Md
  9. A Little Bit of Culture: Ocean City has a rich history, and visitors can explore historical sites such as the Ocean City Life-Saving Station Museum and the Fenwick Island Lighthouse. Also check out the Ocean City Art League with their FREE First Fridays Reception every month, exhibits and events and classes for adults and children.

    Ocean City Life Saving Station Museum
  10. Instagram-worthy Views: Whether you’re watching a stunning sunset over the ocean or snapping a selfie on the boardwalk, Ocean City is full of picture-perfect moments that will make your Instagram feed pop.

    Photo by Steph Maluchnik 
Anne Neely
Anne Neely
Anne grew up in Edinburgh, Scotland, and still has the accent to prove it. She earned her Business degree from the University of Northumbria in Newcastle, England and when she was 21, she bought herself a round the world ticket and spent a year working and traveling across the globe. She came across Ocean City for the first time over 25 years ago and shortly after it became her permanent home.  When time allows, Anne still loves to travel. She has been with OceanCity.com since September 2014.

ALL NEW EXHIBITS OPEN ON FIRST FRIDAY AT OCEAN CITY CENTER FOR THE ARTS AND SATELLITE GALLERIES

