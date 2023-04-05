From Beaches to Boardwalks: 10 Fin-tastic Reasons to Dive into Ocean City, Maryland!

There are many reasons to love Ocean City, but here are just ten potential reasons why you need to get your suitcase packed, the car loaded up, and the GPS set for Ocean City, Maryland this year:
- Beautiful beaches: Ocean City has miles of pristine, guarded, free beaches that are perfect for swimming, sunbathing, and sandcastle building.
- The Famous Boardwalk: The Ocean City Boardwalk is an iconic landmark that offers endless entertainment with its amusement park rides, arcades, and tasty treats. Get your 10,000 steps in or just sit back on one of the many seats along the Boardwalk and enjoy the show!
- Water sports: From parasailing to kayaking to jet-skiing, there’s no shortage of exciting water sports to try in Ocean City. The ocean and bay surrounding Ocean City offer a variety of water sports activities, including jet skiing, pontoon boats, parasailing, paddleboarding, kayaking, fishing, and cruises. Make this the summer to try something new.
- Fun for the Whole Family: With mini-golf, water parks, and endless activities on the beach, Ocean City is a great place to bring the whole family.
- Nightlife: Ocean City is known for its vibrant nightlife, with plenty of bars and clubs that offer live music and entertainment.
- Seafood Heaven: Fresh crab cakes, shrimp, and oysters are just a few of the delicious seafood options you’ll find in Ocean City. Being a coastal town, Ocean City has a wide range of fresh seafood restaurants, many with ocean and bay views.
- Biking Bliss: Ocean City is a bike-friendly town, with plenty of bike rental shops and scenic bike paths to explore. The Boardwalk is open to cyclists all year long. You can cycle all day long on the Boardwalk during the off season, and in the summer you can ride your bike on the Boardwalk between the hours of 2am to 12pm (Memorial Day through Labor Day). Northside Park is another great place to take the family for a bike ride.
- Festivals Galore: From Sunfest to Springfest to Winterfest of Lights, Ocean City is home to a variety of lively festivals and events throughout the year. Many of the events are free for the family, including movies on the beach and fireworks at Northside Park, which happen weekly all summer long.
- A Little Bit of Culture: Ocean City has a rich history, and visitors can explore historical sites such as the Ocean City Life-Saving Station Museum and the Fenwick Island Lighthouse. Also check out the Ocean City Art League with their FREE First Fridays Reception every month, exhibits and events and classes for adults and children.
- Instagram-worthy Views: Whether you’re watching a stunning sunset over the ocean or snapping a selfie on the boardwalk, Ocean City is full of picture-perfect moments that will make your Instagram feed pop.