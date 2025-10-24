Community Rallies Around Photographer Dave Parsons After Serious Fall at Luke Bryan Concert in Ocean City, Maryland

The Ocean City music community and beyond are rallying to support Dave Parsons, a beloved concert photographer from Wheeling, West Virginia, after a tragic accident left him with severe spinal injuries during the Luke Bryan concert at the Countrys Calling Festival on October 4, 2025.

A Beloved Photographer

Parsons, 60, has spent over 43 years behind the camera capturing the energy and emotion of live performances. Shooting for Breaking Scene Media, he’s been a familiar and friendly face at Ocean City’s festivals for the past three years, always quick with a smile and ready to share his passion for music photography. His favorite artists to capture include Tanya Tucker, Wynonna Judd, Green Day, Alice Cooper, and Fall Out Boy — a mix that reflects his love for music of all kinds.

What Happened Exactly?

On the evening of October 4, Parsons was doing what he loved most: photographing a concert. As he moved to make room for another photographer, he slipped and fell, striking his head on a concrete barricade. The impact caused damage to his spinal cord, leaving him without movement in his hands and legs. He was life-flighted from Ocean City, Maryland, to a trauma unit in Baltimore, where doctors performed emergency spinal surgery the next morning.

Since then, Parsons has remained in intensive rehabilitation. While doctors are optimistic that he could eventually regain 80–90% of his mobility, his recovery will require months of specialized therapy. He currently has no use of his hands or legs and needs assistance with even the smallest daily tasks. His family has shared that doctors and nurses have strongly emphasized the importance of their physical presence during his recovery — something that would provide both emotional comfort and essential help.

Making Progress

Parsons has been transferred to a rehabilitation facility in Morgantown, West Virginia- best in the state for spinal recovery. To help cover the costs of medical transportation, temporary housing, and travel expenses, Parsons’ family has launched a GoFundMe campaign.

“My dad has always been dedicated to his work and his community,” his family wrote. “Having us near him would be a tremendous weight off his chest. At this time, for example, he can’t even scratch his head or wipe his nose without help — we just want to be there for him.”

A Goal to Get to Boardwalk Rock

Despite everything, Parsons remains hopeful and deeply connected to the Ocean City music community he loves. “My favorite festivals every year are the ones C3 produces in Ocean City,” he said. “I really hope to somehow be back in the spring for Boardwalk Rock and the rest of the festivals.”

There is no cutoff date for donations, as his recovery will take time. Those wishing to support Dave Parsons can visit his GoFundMe page, where contributions will go toward helping him and his family through this difficult journey.

Through the lens of compassion, the community that Dave has spent decades capturing is now turning its focus on him — offering the same light and love he’s shared with so many others.