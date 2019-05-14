Fourth of July 2019 – Parking and Getting Around in Ocean City

73 Shares Share Email

The Fourth of July is one of the most popular holidays to celebrate in Ocean City, so it’s also one that requires ample planning ahead in regard to traffic, parking and finding the perfect spot to watch the fireworks.

Inlet parking rates on July 4

In previous years, the Town of Ocean City has charged a flat rate for Inlet parking on the Fourth of July. In 2019, a $5 per hour rate will take effect on the Fourth of July. Payment will be accepted as usual in the pay-by-plate kiosks located throughout the Inlet Lot.

Parking downtown

Parking rates remain $2 per hour as usual on downtown streets, though available parking spaces will be limited. Private lots offer additional parking – rates vary.

Getting around

Since parking downtown is extremely limited on the Fourth of July, we always recommend that visitors take the bus! Bus service is $3 to ride all day. The West Ocean City Park & Ride on Route 50 is just west of the Route 50 Bridge and offers free parking and $3 ride-all-day shuttle service to downtown.

Additionally, boaters should note that on the evening of July 4, the span of the Route 50 Bridge is typically closed to marine traffic at the usually scheduled 10:25 p.m. and 10:55 p.m. opening times. The Route 50 Bridge reopens for boaters at 11:25 p.m. on the evening of July 4.

Fourth of July 2019 events

Every year, Ocean City provides the best Fourth of July celebration on the Eastern Shore, with two fireworks shows scheduled on either side of town.

Downtown fireworks start at 9:30, preceded by a concert on the beach at 8 p.m. Bring your beach blanket and chair and watch the show from your spot in the sand. Similarly, live music in Northside Park starts at 8 p.m. and fireworks start at 9:30.