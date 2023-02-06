53.3 F
Ocean City
FeBREWary offers Ocean City Getaway as Prize for Visiting Local Breweries.

By Ann
Evo’s XO stout is just one delicious example of a beer made for FeBREWary.

Giveaway in Honor of FeBREWary!

FeBREWary in Ocean City has always meant having a Shore Craft Beer Fest.  This year, however, Shore Craft Beer and the Town were unable to find an appropriate weekend to host the event.  Not to be deterred, Shore Craft Beer has put together a special FeBREWary themed Beercation in Ocean City.  The lucky winner will spend 2 nights in the Grand Hotel Oceanfront where they can wake up to the sounds of the surf as it crashes on the beach or walk the miles of boardwalk just outside the door of the hotel.  They will also get a special pint glass and local craft beer when they check in.   

You can build your beercation around your off-season stay at the Grand!

If you don’t win, or you don’t want to wait until the end of FeBREWary to visit some of the local craft breweries, here is a list of the 10 best hotels in Ocean City for a beercation!

How Do You Win the Ocean City FeBREWary Beercation?

Grand Hotel Beach View

All you have to do is

  • check into 3 local craft breweries with the Shore Craft Beer App.  
  • When you check-in, just take a selfie of yourself with a beer or just the beer, tell us what beer you are drinking and that’s it.  
  • Do it 3 times during the month of FeBREWary and you will be automatically entered to win this fabulous Beercation.

A lucky winner will be drawn on March 1st and the award certificate for your off-season 2 night stay at the Grand will be mailed to you.

More Details on Shore Craft Beer.

More details on the FeBREWary celebration as well as beercation options are available on ShoreCraftBeer.com.  Click here to learn more.

Shore Craft Beer app - check in and win prizes

Download the Shore Craft Beer App Now

scan code to download the shore craft beer app
Just scan the QR code with your phone to download the Shore Craft Beer App. Just use the app to check into 3 different local craft breweries during FeBREWary to be automatically entered for a chance to win an Ocean City Beercation.

 

OceanCity.com Recommends

OceanCity.com, Ocean City, MD

