Odyssea WaterSports is Making Waves

The 2023 season is upon us here in Ocean City and Odyssea WaterSports is looking forward to it. With their 26th season beginning in just three short months, Odyssea WaterSports will be moving to two new locations in Ocean City.

Formerly on 50th street next to Seacrets, Odyssea WaterSports will be moving and opening two new locations. The first location will be on 52nd street. “Jetski rentals are at our location formerly known as Action Watersports on 52nd st. We have rebranded that location to become Odyssea Jetski Rentals.” While their other location in Ocean Pines serves as a “full-service watercraft repair shop named, Odyssea Jet and Prop Shop. We offer service work, indoor/outdoor storage, seasonal services, trailer repairs and sales, and pre-owned boat/jetski sales.”

The official opening day for jet ski rentals is set for May 15th with hopes that the weather may allow for an earlier opening. Odyssea Jetski Rentals plan to close sometime in September again weather dependent. On their second location in Ocean Pines- “Our Service Shop is still open but by appointment only through February. We will be open Tuesday – Saturday most likely starting in March.”

Other than jet ski rentals and watercraft repair and services, Odyssea Watersports is hoping to again one day offer pontoon boat rentals. “We are still in the process of finding a new location for potential Pontoon Boat Rentals. Once we have that figured out we will be updating everyone through our website, social media, and blogs.”

When asked about the reason for the move, Justin Clemens of Odyssea Watersports says, “The lease we had for the 50th street location was not renewed due to the landlord’s decision. It was the best location for watersports in all of Ocean City and losing the location we’ve worked so hard for over the last 25 years, was not easy. But things happen and times change so now we are excited about the new challenge and we look forward to continuing to serve Ocean City and its visitors with great customer service and fun in 2023.”

Embracing the move for 2023 and accepting new challenges seems to be the main focus for Odyssea Watersports. The Odyssea Watersports family had this to say: “Our family is incredibly grateful for the love and support shown by our customers, fans, family, friends, and the Town of Ocean City over the past 25 years. Losing a location that we built with blood, sweat and tears for over 2 decades hasn’t been easy but the memories will live on and new memories will be made. There are still so many unknowns for the future as we continue to navigate these major changes but we know that no matter where we go, our loyal Odyssea Family will be there for support and words can not explain how thankful we are for you! We look forward to seeing you on the water starting in May!”

For more information on rentals for this upcoming season, visit https://odysseawatersports.com/ Interested in becoming a jet ski guide? Visit https://odysseawatersports.com/employment/