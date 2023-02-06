10 Hotels for Your Next Beercation in Ocean City, MD

Located at 101st Street and the ocean, the Fontainebleau is your answer to easy access to Delaware and the many breweries there. Their pub, pictured above, has had lots of craft beer on tap and it has a great ocean view too! In warmer weather, there is an outside bar and the Fontainebleau owns their beach so drinks can be served there as well. (This is one of only two hotels that own their beaches which is why getting a drink on the beach isn’t easy.). Start with the closest brewery headed north, the Dewey Beer Co and work your way up Coastal Highway. You will find Thompson Island and Dogfish Head Brewing & Eats, both in Rehoboth, and then you can try Crooked Hammock and Big Oyster both in Lewes. Grab a beer in each one and take several days to do it. Those breweries are off your list now too and you will love a several night stay in a newly renovated hotel! (Make sure you check the hotel’s website because they are closed for renovations and we aren’t sure when they will reopen.)