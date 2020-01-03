FeBREWary is coming; Plan your Beercation for Leap Day!

102 Shares Email

We’ve been posting about it plenty on our sister site Shore Craft Beer, but we wanted to let all you Ocean City lovers know about the Shore’s best-kept secret. Well, maybe it’s not a secret exactly, but the month of February (which we lovingly refer to as FeBREWary) is probably the best time of year to be a foodie and/or beer-drinker on the Shore.

What is FeBREWary?

To be more specific, FeBREWary is a celebration of craft beer throughout the state of Maryland. Over at Shore Craft Beer, we wanted to make a big fuss over FeBREWary across the entire Eastern Shore, which is why for several years we’ve been celebrating FeBREWary: Craft Beer Lovers Month as it pertains to Delmarva. There’s food and drink specials all over Ocean City and its surrounding regions for the entire month, plus a Love on Tap Shore Craft Beer Festival. This year is the 5TH ANNUAL LOVE ON TAP FESTIVAL. We have a waterfront festival set for LEAP DAY, FeBREWary 29th from 12:30 – 4:30. More hotels, restaurants, and other businesses in the area are celebrating so you can fill your weekend with World Class Beer and World Class beauty as well as many craft beer related events.

FeBREWary is a month-long holiday of sorts for those who love craft beer, but even if you’re not a beer drinker, there’ll always be something for you, too.

Festivals and events

First, the linchpin of FeBREWary on the Shore: Love on Tap. Shore Craft Beer Fest: Love on Tap is a three-hour festival, with an additional hour for VIP ticketholders, at the Ocean City Convention Center. There’s live music, beautiful views of the bay and most importantly, there’s over 40 local craft beers available for tasting. Some breweries make special beers for FeBREWary that are available at the festival, and the first 1000 guests who walk through the door receive a commemorative pint glass. Plus, the weather has been unseasonably warm, sunny and just generally gorgeous at the last two festivals. Knock on wood.

There are other FeBREWary events, too. special brewery events TBA.

Food and drink deals

Participating restaurants/bars/breweries on the Shore offer special FeBREWary deals, which usually involve discounted food-and-beer pairings throughout the month. Last year’s participating businesses included Evo, Pickles Pub, Fins Ale House, The Globe, Longboard Cafe, The Original Greene Turtle, the Zippy Lewis Lounge, Seacrets, Breakers Pub, Horizons, Tall Tales, Harpoon Hanna’s and the Captain’s Table. More details on this year’s participants will be forthcoming.

Accommodations – Festival is less expensive when you buy it with a hotel package!

Not only are there discounted food and drink specials, but there are discounted room rates available throughout the month, too! AND, THE HOTELS GET A WHOLESALE TICKET PRICE WHICH THEY PASS ON TO YOU!

All the details would get lost in this article, but if you’re coming to Ocean City, be sure to ask the Park Place Hotel (2 nights – $229.99) , Princess Royale – ($109/night) and Howard Johnson Plaza –( 2 nights from $235) and the Residence Inn by Marriott – ($149/night) about their FeBREWary packages. The OCMDHOTELS page has three packages to choose from: the Hilton, the Holiday Inn and the DoubleTree. You can also go to Shore Craft Beer’s FeBREWary page and scroll down to “Hotel packages” for more information.

Giveaways

This year, there are more FeBREWary giveaways than ever, but most of them are through the new Shore Craft Beer App that will be released by FeBREWary 1st, 2020. More details are forthcoming.

We also have a “Craft Beer and Women” giveaway. One lucky winner who shares the story of either their own or another woman’s love affair with craft beer, brewing, or even with a partner if craft beer plays a big role. The winner will receive two VIP tickets to Love on Tap.

It’s a lot to keep track of, but you can get all the details and enter whichever giveaway you like here.

…APP UPDATE w/ prizes and new functionality to help you keep track of your favorite beers, win prizes, and learn a little about a lot of different topics.

Our APP is getting a complete overhaul thanks to a grant from the Rural Maryland program. We will have challenges to win, prizes to discover, information to get, and beers to track. Plus, there’s always more to come. You can stay updated by checking the website or by following Shore Craft Beer on Facebook. If you like craft beer and you like the Shore, Shore Craft Beer is a great resource.