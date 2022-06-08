Experience Ocean City’s Shore Craft Beer Cruises Aboard the OC Bay Hopper

What’s a Shore Craft Beer Cruise?

Shore Craft Beer and the OC Bay Hopper are running 2 hour sunset cruises each week in collaboration with craft breweries across Delmarva. These Craft Beer Cruises are an n opportunity for people to enjoy fantastic views from the water on Thursday evenings while enjoying local craft beer, watching the sunset, seeing the wild ponies on Assateague, seeing nesting ospreys, and dolphins frolicking in the bay. You will also learn about local craft beer in our region. This is a two hour sunset cruise with local craft beer with a bathroom break in the middle.

BUY TICKETS HERE.

Departing from Pier 23 in West Ocean City

Through October, the OC Bay Hopper will leave from the new Pier 23 restaurant on the harbor in West Ocean City and put the Shore’s World Class Beer and World Class Beauty on full display, cruising two hours behind Assateague Island, Ocean City and the Inlet area. There will be one bathroom break mid-way.

Some cruises provide a wide variety of Shore beers which will give you a great survey of many breweries here on the Shore. Other cruises feature “Tap Takeovers,” where a representative from one brewery hosts the cruise to tell guests about their brewery and their beer. Tall Tales Brewing from Parsonsburg, Crooked Hammock and Big Oyster have controlled the “tap” on craft beer cruises last year and are joining the line-up again this year. Cult Classic will join us for the first time this year and we are scheduling other breweries now. Ann Hillyer founder of Shore Craft Beer will host the survey cruises and provide many different craft beers from which to choose .



A ticket aboard the Bay Hopper’s Shore Craft Beer Cruise includes two complimentary beers of the ticketholder’s choosing, and additional beers are available for purchase for $5.

Craft Beer Cruises depart at 6 p.m. on Thursday evenings; cruises are selling out fast, so it’s recommended that guests purchase their tickets in advance.

More information can be found online here and by calling 410-777-5145.

Now enjoy some scenic photos from Ocean City’s Shore Craft Beer Cruises last year!