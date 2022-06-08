75.9 F
Ocean City
Find a Hotel
AssateagueNewsOcean City Bars and NightclubsOcean City Craft BeerThings to Do in Ocean CityOcean City Fishing and BoatingOcean City Restaurants

Experience Ocean City’s Shore Craft Beer Cruises Aboard the OC Bay Hopper

What’s a Shore Craft Beer Cruise?

Shore Craft Beer and the OC Bay Hopper are running 2 hour sunset cruises each week in collaboration with craft breweries across Delmarva.  These Craft Beer Cruises are an n opportunity for people to enjoy fantastic views from the water on Thursday evenings while enjoying local craft beer, watching the sunset, seeing the wild ponies on Assateague, seeing nesting ospreys, and dolphins frolicking in the bay.  You will also learn about local craft beer in our region.   This is a two hour sunset cruise with local craft beer with a bathroom break in the middle.

BUY TICKETS HERE.

Departing from Pier 23 in West Ocean City

Through October, the OC Bay Hopper will leave from the new Pier 23 restaurant on the harbor in West Ocean City and put the Shore’s World Class Beer and World Class Beauty on full display, cruising two hours behind Assateague Island, Ocean City and the Inlet area.   There will be one bathroom break mid-way.

Some cruises provide a wide variety of Shore beers which will give you a great survey of many breweries here on the Shore.  Other cruises feature “Tap Takeovers,” where a representative from one brewery hosts the cruise to tell guests about their brewery and their beer.  Tall Tales Brewing from Parsonsburg, Crooked Hammock and Big Oyster have controlled the “tap” on craft beer cruises last year and are joining the line-up again this year.  Cult Classic will join us for the first time this year and we are scheduling other breweries now.   Ann Hillyer founder of Shore Craft Beer will host the survey cruises and provide many different craft beers from which to choose .

A ticket aboard the Bay Hopper’s Shore Craft Beer Cruise includes two complimentary beers of the ticketholder’s choosing, and additional beers are available for purchase for $5.

Craft Beer Cruises depart at 6 p.m.  on Thursday evenings; cruises are selling out fast, so it’s recommended that guests purchase their tickets in advance.

More information can be found online here and by calling 410-777-5145. 

Now enjoy some scenic photos from Ocean City’s  Shore Craft Beer Cruises last year!

Spotting the Assateague Island ponies while on the Shore Craft Beer Cruise

 

Tall Tales rep. Bree educates cruisers on the makings of a Tall Tales beer.
A beautiful evening with cans in hand.
A variety of beer styles are available from each brewery on the Craft Beer Cruise; Here, guests photograph Tall Tales’ Los Lobos Mexican Lager and their Mother Juice New England IPA.
Osprey nests are plenty on the boat ride to Assateague.
Under the bridge.
Some of the best views in town can be found as you’re leaving the West Ocean City marina, especially as sunset approaches.
Guests enjoy beer provided by 3rd Wave.
The sunset is complete with a Sunset Peach Pale Ale.
Burley Oak rep. Matt talks about Burley’s famous Lost IPA.
Golden hour views on the water.
The Ocean City skyline + Burley’s Sour Chicky Berliner Weisse = heaven.
A perfect summer evening in Ocean City!
Get your friends and family together for a Shore Craft Beer Cruise

Plan Your Trip
OceanCity.com Recommends

Previous article6 places to watch the Ocean City Air Show

Follow Oceancity.com

208,023FansLike
29,939FollowersFollow
1,910FollowersFollow
8,878FollowersFollow
453SubscribersSubscribe
Princess Royale, Ocean City

More articles

Booking.com

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Area Guides & Information

Hotels & Lodging

Things to Do

Eat & Drink

OceanCity.com

OceanCity.com, Ocean City, MD

ABOUT US

OceanCity.com is your source for vacation information and year round sights, sounds and news from Ocean City, Maryland. If you are a local business and want to be seen by millions, contact us about opportunities on OceanCity.com.

Follow OceanCity.com

208,023FansLike
29,939FollowersFollow
8,878FollowersFollow
453SubscribersSubscribe

© 2000 - 2021 · STATE VENTURES, LLC · PRIVACY · ANNAPOLIS, MD · COLLEGE PARK, MD · MARYLAND