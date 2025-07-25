87.8 F
Ocean City
Top 10 Places to Listen to Live Music in Ocean City, Maryland

By Katie Ruskey
Live music in Ocean City, Maryland is where the fun usually is! The strumming of guitars and everyone belting out Sweet Caroline puts everyone in a good mood. Pair that with a great happy hour and you’ve got yourself a vacation. Here are the top 10 places to listen to live music in Ocean City, Maryland.

1
Wedge Bar

A view of the big wheel from The Wedge.

806 S. Atlantic Avenue (overlooking the Inlet)

*Bonus* There’s free parking under the restaurant!

Live music plays from 5-8 pm Monday through Thursday. On Wednesday, you also have live music from 1-4.   On Sundays, you can listen from 1-4 pm.  Here is their August calendar.    Pair the live music with their happy hour food and drink specials from 2 – 6 Monday – Thursday and you have a great day out!  Happy Hour specials include $6 Sangria, $8 crushes, $10 wings, sea dogs, and soft pretzel bites with beer cheese.  You can even get a $3 beer of the day! You will be happy you came for the music but even happier you stayed for the view.

Crawl Street Tavern

Located at the end of Black Out Alley in downtown Ocean City.

19 Wicomico Street (located at the head of Blackout Alley)

One of Crawl Street Tavern’s claim to fame is their continuous headliner list of musicians they bring in to Ocean City, Maryland. Live music plays from 9-1 am Fridays and Saturdays during the season and most do not have covers!  They serve breakfast and food throughout the day. 

Epic fact about Crawl Street Tavern: They are the only bar that hosts live music after Ocean’s Calling!

2
The Angler

The Angler Restaurant
Outdoor music with a view of the sunset!

312 Talbot Street

The Angler Restaurant and Bar offer live music 7 days a week. Beginning at 5pm, you can enjoy the music of Troy Mawyer, Full Circle Duo, AJ Fox, and many more. Music usually wraps up at 9pm for early shows and begins again from 9-12am.  Oceancity.com offers discounted gift certificates that you can use for happy hour as well. Click here for more information.

3
Vista Roof Top

Vista Roof Top is located on top of the Fenwick Inn.

13801 Coastal Highway (atop the Fenwick Inn)

Vista Roof top offers 2 sets of live music every Friday and Saturday evening. Live music plays from 4-7pm and 8-11pm. Upcoming artists include Otto Grundman and Drake Burd.  Their schedule is here.   Happy hours are offered daily from 3-6pm. Vista Rooftop offers hand crafted specialty drinks such as a Smoked Old Fashion and a list of flavored crushes including coconut kiwi and a strawberry lemonade crush.  They have a happy hour 3-5 and a Late Night Menu from 10 – 12.

4
Blu

Blu Raw Bar and Crab House won Best of Ocean City Raw Bar 2024!

2305 Philadelphia Avenue

Blu offers a wide variety of genres of music from premiere rock bands to local singer song writers, to remastered county hits. Some upcoming acts include Joe Esham, Bryan Russo, and True County. Music begins around 5-6pm and goes  until 8 or 9pm. The catchy music can be heard down the canal as restaurant and bar patrons take in the most beautiful sunset views of Ocean City, Maryland.  Here is their schedule.  

5
Shenanigans

Live music at Shenanigans is always a great time!

309 N Atlantic Avenue

If you go to one place in Ocean City for live music, you need to visit Shenanigans on the boardwalk. The 2025 live music list is epic– listing over 30 days of live music! Pair some live music with a thick Guiness and a turkey pretzel club and you’ve got yourself a time you won’t forget.

6
Carousel Poolside Bar

Carousel poolside bar offers fun beach music to relax and enjoy your vacation to.

118th Street Oceanside

Located uptown and oceanside, you couldn’t ask for a better place to listen to live music and smell that ocean air. Live music, DJs, Trivia, Bingo and Karaoke are all on the menu at the Tsunami Bar & Grill overlooking the beach behind the Carousel Hotel.  Check out their 2025 live music offerings.  You won’t want to miss the music or the fun!

7
Seacrets

Seacrets offers several stages for live music in Ocean City, MD.

117 49th Street

Voted Best Live Music in Ocean City in the Best of Ocean City® contest, Seacrets has more live music in more locations than any other bar or restaurant in Ocean City.  You have to check out their schedule to believe it: https://seacrets.com/seacrets-live/.

8
Harpoon Hannas

Address: 39064 Harpoon Rd, Fenwick Island, DE 19944

Harpoon Hannas always has an incredible line up of live music to cater to all genres. With music 7 days a week, bands such as Dave Hawkins, D3 Wax, and Shortcut Sunny there is something for everyone. Monday- Wednesdays music usually begins around 5pm. Thursdays and Friday live music pays from 3-10pm. Music begins around 1 on Saturdays and 11am on Sundays. Last sets go on stage around 9pm.

9
Beach Barrels

Beach Barrels live music, Ocean City, MD
Beach Barrels is the place to be for live music this summer.

13207 Coastal Highway

Celebrating 11 years this summer, Beach Barrels knows the kind of music people want.  Jim Long is featured throughout the summer.  Lennon LaRicci and the Leftovers, Moonstone, and Jack Worthington are just some of those scheduled soon.  For a schedule of music throughout the summer, click here.

10
BONUS CONCERTS

sunset park party night
Sunset Park Party Night every Thursday from July 11- the end of August.

Sunset Park offers Sunset Park Party Nights! Tribute bands from rock and roll to oldies take the bayside stage all summer long every Thursday night beginning July 11-August 21. Concerts will be happening from 7-9pm. Paid public municipal parking is available across the street. Bring your own chairs.

About Us

OceanCity.com is your source for vacation information and year round sights, sounds and news from Ocean City, Maryland. If you are a local business and want to be seen by millions, contact us about opportunities on OceanCity.com.

