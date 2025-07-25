Top 10 Places to Listen to Live Music in Ocean City, Maryland

806 S. Atlantic Avenue (overlooking the Inlet)

*Bonus* There’s free parking under the restaurant!

Live music plays from 5-8 pm Monday through Thursday. On Wednesday, you also have live music from 1-4. On Sundays, you can listen from 1-4 pm. Here is their August calendar. Pair the live music with their happy hour food and drink specials from 2 – 6 Monday – Thursday and you have a great day out! Happy Hour specials include $6 Sangria, $8 crushes, $10 wings, sea dogs, and soft pretzel bites with beer cheese. You can even get a $3 beer of the day! You will be happy you came for the music but even happier you stayed for the view.

19 Wicomico Street (located at the head of Blackout Alley)

One of Crawl Street Tavern’s claim to fame is their continuous headliner list of musicians they bring in to Ocean City, Maryland. Live music plays from 9-1 am Fridays and Saturdays during the season and most do not have covers! They serve breakfast and food throughout the day.

Epic fact about Crawl Street Tavern: They are the only bar that hosts live music after Ocean’s Calling!