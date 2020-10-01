Dorchester Street Public Art Panels Project
Have you been downtown to Dorchester Street recently? If the answer is no, then you will want to make sure you get there soon. The newest Downtown Public Artwork Installation is now complete! The Dorchester Street Public Art Panels are on display and feature a taste of both Ocean City and Maryland.
Residents and all visitors to the area have a chance to take plenty of Instagram-worthy photos. If you do, please don’t forget to use the hashtags #oceancity #ocmd #oceancitymaryland, and #oceancitymd in your posts! You can also tag photos by using those same hashtags on Facebook.
TC Studios to paint the panels for this Dorchester Street north side wall, which is owned by Jerry Greenspan. Mr. Greenspan completely renovated and had the wall repainted in preparation for this specific project. Signs Illustrated prepared and cut the panels in anticipation of their installation. The original artworks were ultimately installed by Mitrecic Builders.
Are you going? Plug Dorchester Street, Ocean City, MD into your GPS and let it guide you. We hope to see you there!
2 Comments on this Post
Luckat
Can’t wait to see the art in person.
Jack Bradley
We hope you enjoy it!