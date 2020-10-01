Dorchester Street Public Art Panels Project

Dorchester Street Public Art Project Panel, Ocean City, Maryland
The largest panel, 12 feet by 8 feet, features all things Ocean City. The smaller panels complete the public art project.

Have you been downtown to Dorchester Street recently? If the answer is no, then you will want to make sure you get there soon. The newest Downtown Public Artwork Installation is now complete! The Dorchester Street Public Art Panels are on display and feature a taste of both Ocean City and Maryland.

Dorchester Street Public Art Project Panel, Ocean City, Maryland
Summer may be over, but this panel beckons people to Ocean City, MD.

Residents and all visitors to the area have a chance to take plenty of Instagram-worthy photos. If you do,  please don’t forget to use the hashtags  #oceancity #ocmd #oceancitymaryland, and #oceancitymd in your posts! You can also tag photos by using those same hashtags on Facebook.

Dorchester Street Public Art Panel, Ocean City, MD
The state abbreviation for Maryland stands proudly and is on display on Dorchester Street in Ocean City.
The highly detailed, bright panels were all painted by local artist Ali Jacobs of TC Studios, and are ready for their public closeup courtesy of the Ocean City Development Corporation (OCDC) and its Public Art Committee. The Committee commissioned
TC Studios to paint the panels for this Dorchester Street north side wall, which is owned by Jerry Greenspan. Mr. Greenspan completely renovated and had the wall repainted in preparation for this specific project. Signs Illustrated prepared and cut the panels in anticipation of their installation.  The original artworks were ultimately installed by Mitrecic Builders.
Ali Jacobs stands in front of the largest panel she painted in the newly installed Dorchester Street Public Art Panels.

Are you going? Plug Dorchester Street, Ocean City, MD into your GPS and let it guide you. We hope to see you there!

2 Comments on this Post

  1. Luckat
    October 2, 2020

    Can’t wait to see the art in person.

    Reply

Leave a Comment