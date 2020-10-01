SunFun OC Welcoming Guest in October!

Trimper Rides Bringing the FUN in October

SunFun OC is Trimper‘s way of celebrating guests and the great weather in Ocean City in October!

SunFest may be cancelled this year, but Trimper’s has something up their sleeve, unlike any other! Clear your schedules from October 2nd thru the 4th and celebrate the end of the season the Trimper’s way – SunFun OC. With musical performances by Marcella Peters, DJ Gray-Swan, & Full Circle Duo, $2 all games and rides for the kids, half off video games at Marty’s Playland, and of course a mouthwatering menu from Nana’s Hot Chicken, SunFunOC is the best way to end the summer!

Sink your teeth into $2 menu items like our mini wheels…two moist layers of devil’s food cake slathered with creamy buttercream! It’s your last chance to try these sweet treats so get your hands on one before they’re gone!

The amusement park will also be filled with over 30 arts and crafts vendors for the weekend. Artists include Art Sea, Maret Maiste, JL Schiegel, Avante Painting, Pooley Glass engravers, many jewelry designers Green Bead Glass, Swirly Bracelets, Something4me Jewelry, Silver Mine and many more!

For more information go to SunFunOC.com.

Trimper Games $2

Trimper Rides $2

Trimper Food $2