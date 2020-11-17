Did you ever see it snow in Ocean City?

Don’t panic, these photos are not from today. It is NOT snowing in Ocean City. Yet. But sometimes it does. Most of our visitors come to Ocean City to enjoy the sun, sea and sand in the middle of the summer. Some enjoy the quieter shoulder months when the crowds have died down. But have you ever visited in the middle of the winter, when, if you are lucky, you get to see snow on the beach and Boardwalk? It doesn’t snow every year, but over the last several years, we have been out snapping pictures whenever those snow flakes decide to fall. It’s a special thing to see. Here are some pictures of snow in Ocean City, just in case you have never seen it in person. Maybe this winter could be the year you do!

