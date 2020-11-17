Did you ever see it snow in Ocean City?

Anne Neely
5 mins ago
Don’t panic, these photos are not from today. It is NOT snowing in Ocean City. Yet. But sometimes it does. Most of our visitors come to Ocean City to enjoy the sun, sea and sand in the middle of the summer. Some enjoy the quieter shoulder months when the crowds have died down. But have you ever visited in the middle of the winter, when, if you are lucky, you get to see snow on the beach and Boardwalk? It doesn’t snow every year, but over the last several years, we have been out snapping pictures whenever those snow flakes decide to  fall. It’s a special thing to see. Here are some pictures of snow in Ocean City, just in case you have never seen it in person. Maybe this winter could be the year you do!

Snow boardwalk benches
Snow comes all the way to the top of some of the benches on the boardwalk.
Snowy beach
Where the snow meets the sand.
Snow on boardwalk
Don’t let the clear sky fool you, it’s cold out there.
Snow beach sunset
Looking North.
Snowy beach sunset
A Sunday evening sunset on the beach.
Snow covered Inlet anchor
Snow on the famous anchor at the Ocean City Life Saving Station Museum
A cold, snowy beach. Spot the sand/snow man?
A few folk getting out to enjoy the snow on the beach, and some big waves.
A snowy day at the Atlantic Hotel in Berlin Md

 

A snow-covered boardwalk is the best kind of boardwalk.
An icy canal
A frozen Bay
Now that would be fun to jump in!
Untouched. Almost!
A very snowy beach
A white Wight Street
Coastal Highway
A snowy 17th Street on the Boardwalk
Snow on the Boardwalk
Deep snow on the Boardwalk
A snowy view
Snow piled up on Baltimore Ave at 17th St
Time for snow!
Nothing better than playing in the snow
Baltimore Avenue in the snow
Wonder who made those footprints?
Perhaps not the best weather for ice cream
Palm trees and snow?
Still a great time to walk the Boardwalk
Snow or sand?
Sun rising over a wintery beach
Standing proudly in the snow
Thanks for clearing a path
Yes, it still looks wonderful, even in the middle of winter

Have we whet your appetite for a winter visit to Ocean City? Start here by checking out the hotels in the resort, and maybe, if you’re lucky, there will be snow when you visit!

