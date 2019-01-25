Country singer Joe Diffie to perform in Ocean City this May

Among the lineup of recently-announced concerts coming to the Ocean City Performing Arts Center in 2019 is Grammy award winner and country music legend Joe Diffie.

Diffie will perform on Thursday, May 16. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at Ticketmaster, by calling 1-800-551-SEAT or by visiting the OC Box Office.

Diffie has 12 #1 hits under his belt, including “Home,” “Pick-up Man,” “Third Rock from the Sun” and “John Deere Green.” The appeal of country music stems in part from its ability to reflect the lives of its listeners, and few artists have celebrated life’s challenges and triumphs with more heartfelt eloquence than Joe Diffie. Whether singing about untarnished love in the enduring hit “John Deere Green,” the perennial appeal of “Pickup Man” or the heartbreak of dreams unrealized in “Ships That Don’t Come In,” Diffie’s songs have continually painted a portrait of real life with all its joy and angst.

Opening for Diffie will be Maryland native Jackson Dean, winner of the Maryland Music Award for Best Songwriter and Best New Breakout Artist who recently gained recognition for his rendition of the National Anthem. His upcoming album will be released this spring.