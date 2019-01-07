Town of Ocean City Announces 2019 Concerts

Ocean City, Maryland – (January 7, 2019): 2019 is now well upon us, and with a New Year comes new and exciting concerts to the Ocean City Performing Arts Center.

The first show features six-time Grammy Award winners The Chieftains coming to the Performing Arts Center Tuesday, March 5, 2019. The Chieftains have been highly recognized for reinventing traditional Irish music on a contemporary and International scale. The Chieftains were formed in Ireland in 1962 by Paddy Moloney, one of the top traditional folk musicians in Ireland and around the world. Their ability to transcend musical boundaries to blend tradition with modern music has notably hailed them as one of the most renowned and revered musical groups to this day. They will be celebrating their 55th Anniversary Tour in Ocean City, Maryland on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, just in time for Saint Patrick’s Day!

Later in the year, Country Music Hall of Fame members The Oak Ridge Boys will play their Shine The Light On Christmas show on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the Performing Arts Center. A mixture of traditional and contemporary songs—including religious, romantic and fun holiday tunes—makes up the setlist, which includes songs from the Oak Ridge Boys’ seven bestselling Christmas CDs. Known for their iconic and multi-platinum selling hit “Elvira,” along with other chart-toppers like “Bobbie Sue,” “Thank God For Kids,” and “Leaving Louisiana In The Broad Daylight,” The Oak Ridge Boys have achieved a decorated career. The band is made up of members Duane Allen, Joe Bonsall, William Lee Golden and Richard Sterban, whose unmistakable bass on the lyric “oom poppa, mow mow ,” has become one of music’s most recognized sing-alongs on an international scale.

More concert announcements will be coming soon.

Tickets can be purchased online at SpecialEventPro.com, by calling Ticketmaster 1-800-551-SEAT or by visiting the OC Box Office.