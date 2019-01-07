-
$10 Gift Certificate to Billy’s Sub Shop - $7 (22 remaining) View all Deals
-
$25 Gift Certificate to Odyssea Watersports - $15 (11 remaining) View all Deals
-
$50 Gift Certificate to Bayside Boat Rentals - $30 (20 remaining) View all Deals
-
$25 Gift Card to The Greene Turtle - $15 (13 remaining) View all Deals
-
$25 Gift Card to Shrimp Boat - $15 (8 remaining) View all Deals
-
$25 Ayers Creek Gift Certificate - $15 (3 remaining) View all Deals
-
$25 Gift Certificate to Ocean Elements Salt Spa and Float Center - $15 (11 remaining) View all Deals
-
$10 Gift Certificate to Rayne’s Reef - $7 (29 remaining) View all Deals
-
$10 Gift Certificate to Oceans Market Best Donuts - $7 (6 remaining) View all Deals
-
$25 gift card to Brick Works Brewing and Eats - $15 (12 remaining) View all Deals
-
$25 Gift Certificate to Captain’s Table - $15 (9 remaining) View all Deals
-
$25 Gift Certificate to Backshore Brewing Co. - $15 (11 remaining) View all Deals
-
$10 Gift Certificate to Fordham & Dominion Brewing Company - $7 (78 remaining) View all Deals
-
$25 Gift Certificate to Evolution Craft Brewing Co. - $15 (132 remaining) View all Deals
-
$25 gift card to Pro Track - $15 (3 remaining) View all Deals
Town of Ocean City Announces 2019 Concerts
Ocean City, Maryland – (January 7, 2019): 2019 is now well upon
The first show features six-time Grammy Award winners The Chieftains coming to the Performing Arts Center Tuesday, March 5, 2019. The Chieftains have been highly recognized for reinventing traditional Irish music on a contemporary and International scale. The Chieftains were formed in Ireland in 1962 by Paddy Moloney, one of the top traditional folk musicians in Ireland and around the world. Their ability to transcend musical boundaries to blend tradition with modern music has notably hailed them as one of the most renowned and revered musical groups to this day. They will be celebrating their 55th Anniversary Tour in Ocean City, Maryland on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, just in time for Saint Patrick’s Day!
Later in the year, Country Music Hall of Fame members The Oak Ridge Boys will play their Shine The Light On Christmas show on Saturday, December 7,
More concert announcements will be coming soon.
Tickets can be purchased online at SpecialEventPro.com, by calling Ticketmaster 1-800-551-SEAT or by visiting the OC Box Office.