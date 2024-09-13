The Top 20 Boardwalk Businesses Inside the Oceans Calling Festival Grounds – 2024

Boardwalk Businesses Inside Oceans Calling Festival Announced, Include 20 Best of Ocean City Winners!

Get ready to discover an amazing selection of local shops, restaurants, bars, arcades, and more! The Oceans Calling Festival team just released their list of businesses – in the graphic below. There are many winners of the OceanCity.com Best of Ocean City® awards over the last few years in this list so we have broken them out for you. All of these hidden gems are located at N. Division Street or south as you move towards the inlet. They are also within the festival grounds so you can access them to get food, go shopping, or enjoy a drink.

Remember, these businesses will only be accessible from inside the festival and will operate during festival hours.

Want to learn more about each local business? Head over to the Beyond The Music page for all the details. You can also head to OceanCity.com’s Best of Ocean City® section to find businesses that aren’t just there, but are also excellent.

Explore exciting attractions like Trimper’s Haunted House, Marty’s Playland Arcade, and indulge in local favorites like the Dough Roller, Fisher’s Popcorn and Kohr Bros Frozen Custard. There’s so much to see and do!

THE BEST OF OCEAN CITY® WINNERS INSIDE THE FESTIVAL GROUNDS

The Best of Ocean City® awards highlight the top local businesses that make Ocean City a beloved destination. For visitors and residents alike, these awards serve as a trusted guide to exceptional experiences, ensuring they can enjoy the best Ocean City has to offer. The businesses that win these awards do so based on votes or they are chosen as the very best by a panel of local experts. All of the businesses listed below have won our Best of Ocean City® award within the last few years.

As you explore the Oceans Calling festival, be sure to check out these boardwalk businesses within the festival footprint that have earned the coveted OceanCity.com Best of Ocean City® recognition. Please, don’t forget to vote for your favorite businesses while you are in town!

Click here to see all Best of Ocean City® winners for 2024.

Click here to vote for your favorite businesses for 2025.

The Dough Roller in Ocean City has great breakfasts and great pizza.

Bull on the Beach (Best BBQ) Souvenir City (Best Boardwalk Shop) The Wedge Bar (Best Bar Overall)

The award winning raw bar at Harrison’s Harbor Watch is a must visit in OCMD.

Ripley’s Believe it Or Not (Best Rainy Day Activity) Thrasher’s French Fries

TRIMPER RIDES OCEAN CITY LIVE WEBCAMS INSIDE THE PARK