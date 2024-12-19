Blood Bank of Delmarva Celebrates Holiday Season with Festive Giveaway for Blood Donors

December is always a critical time for the blood supply, as school breaks, holiday travel, and seasonal illnesses make blood donations less of a priority

DELMARVA – This month, Blood Bank of Delmarva (BBD) will be spreading holiday cheer with a special gift as a thank you for critically needed blood donations. Donors will receive either a festive pair of socks or a beanie in an effort to encourage blood donations during the challenging wintertime period; a time when donations are typically down. This holiday promotion will be available from Saturday, December 21, 2024 – Tuesday, January 3, 2025 at all of BBD’s donor centers and community blood drives.

The end of the year poses a significant challenge for the blood supply. Between holiday travel, school breaks, and seasonal illnesses, blood donations typically decline 20-30% during the last week of December, even as the need for blood remains constant. Hospitals and patients rely upon a steady flow of volunteer donors to receive lifesaving blood donations, but the past several years have brought chronic blood shortages nationwide.

“December is the season of giving and this year Blood Bank of Delmarva is excited to offer a festive thank-you gift to those who make the time to donate blood,” said Steve Corse, Executive Director at Blood Bank of Delmarva. “We know the holidays are a busy season, but they’re also one of the hardest times to maintain the blood supply. We hope this fun and festive promotion inspires people to roll up their sleeves and give the gift of life this season. Your donation is needed now more than ever.”

BBD encourages new and returning donors to schedule an appointment and prioritize blood donation this holiday season. Blood donors can give every 56 days, and platelet donors can give twice per month. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently lifted several blood donor eligibility restrictions. To view current eligibility guidelines or make an appointment, visit delmarvablood.org or call 1-888-8-BLOOD-8.

