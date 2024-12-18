Worcester County to Use Eminent Domain to Block US Wind

In a bold move, the Worcester County Commissioners announced plans to acquire two key commercial maritime properties. The decision reflects collaboration with the Town of Ocean City and a commitment to safeguarding the region’s historic commercial and recreational fishing industries, while countering proposed developments that could transform the harbor’s identity and operations. (You can watch the meeting here.)

The Heart of Maryland’s Fishing Industry

The West Ocean City Harbor is more than just a docking point for boats; it is the backbone of Maryland’s commercial and sport fishing industries. In addition, the federal fishery catch quotas require commercial fishermen to unload in a Maryland port. This bustling harbor is home to the state’s commercial fishing fleet, processing over $3.7 million in seafood annually. Facilities in the harbor not only process catches but also support the biotech industry by providing horseshoe crabs for vaccine testing in a humane and sustainable manner. Many locals and visitors alike benefit from the seafood available off the dock at Sea Born Seafood and Skillagalee. These seafood businesses depend on the West Ocean City harbor remaining as a vibrant commercial fishing center.

Skilligalee Seafood and Skilligalee Incorporated have been working with the Town of Ocean City and the Worcester County Commissioners to ensure that the West Ocean City harbor remains a commercial fishing harbor. “We source most of our fresh seafood out of the West Ocean City commercial harbor. If the commercial fishing industry disappears out of West Ocean City, we will not have a business any more” said Jeanene Gwin, owner with her husband of their family’s Skilligalee seafood businesses. Jeanene and her husband, Sonny, are also the President and VP of the Waterman’s Association of Worcester County. “Yesterday was a great day. We are thrilled with the action taken by the County Commissioners.” For them, Christmas came early with Tuesday’s vote.

Additionally, the harbor plays a pivotal role in Ocean City’s tourism economy. It hosts the White Marlin Open, the world’s largest billfish tournament, which generates millions of dollars in prize money and draws thousands of participants and visitors each year.

A Strategic Acquisition to Preserve a Legacy

The properties in question—Southern Connection Seafood and Martin Fish Company—are at the center of the Commissioners’ efforts. Worcester County plans to purchase the sites and lease them back to the current operators to ensure continuity of operations.

Commissioner President Ted Elder underscored the urgency of the move:

“Over the past year or so, we have spoken out at every opportunity…warning that Worcester County’s commercial and sport fishing industries would be destroyed if US Wind is permitted to close down the fish houses. They have turned a deaf ear to us.”

The Commissioners’ actions aim to preempt a purchase of these properties by US Wind’s parent company, Renexia SpA. According to the Commissioners, Renexia plans to demolish the existing facilities to build an operations hub for its offshore wind project, a development that they claim would irreparably harm the harbor’s fishing operations and navigability.

US Wind Pushes Back

US Wind, through its Vice President of External Affairs, Nancy Sopko, criticized the Commissioners’ plans as obstructionist in an article on Delmarva Now. In it, Sopko stated:

“Worcester County’s latest efforts would block much-needed upgrades to the West Ocean City Harbor and the economic benefits that would flow from building a new facility in the area.”

US Wind has committed to mitigating impacts on the fishing industry through a Memorandum of Understanding that includes replacing offloading and ice services. Despite these assurances, the County maintains that US Wind’s project would irreparably alter the harbor’s character and functionality.

Community and Industry Support

The Commissioners’ decision has drawn widespread support from local stakeholders, including the Town of Ocean City and the tourism community. Susan Jones, Executive Director of the Ocean City Hotel-Motel-Restaurant Association, praised the unified effort:

“The collaboration between Worcester County and the Town of Ocean City has been amazing to ensure that we continue to support our tourism-based economy along with our commercial and recreational fishing industries.”

Chief Administrative Officer Weston Young highlighted the significance of this action, calling it a justified use of eminent domain:

“There is support for the actions being taken today by the Worcester County Commissioners, the Ocean City Mayor and Council, and area stakeholders, as well as an overwhelming majority of residents, businesses, and property owners.”

Why This Matters for Ocean City

The fight for the West Ocean City Harbor goes beyond economics. The harbor is currently a living testament to Maryland’s maritime heritage, supporting livelihoods, tourism, and local traditions. This action by Worcester County joins others taken by a consortium of businesses, non-profits, The Town of Ocean City and even Fenwick Island to stop the offshore wind project. US Wind, the State of Maryland, and others believe that offshore wind in Maryland is good for the environment and the economy. On the State of Maryland’s website, it states, “Offshore wind holds the greatest opportunity for Maryland to decarbonize its economy while revitalizing sectors of the manufacturing, maritime, and port logistics industries.”

For Ocean City residents and visitors, the outcome of this effort will shape the town’s future. Will the harbor remain a hub of fishing, recreation, and tradition, or will it become an industrial operations center? Can the two coexist? The stakes are high, and the Worcester County Commissioners’ actions signal their determination to not only collaborate with the Town of Ocean City, but to act boldly to preserve what they believe makes Ocean City unique.

Stay tuned to OceanCity.com for updates on this developing story.