Berlin partners with Maryland Coastal Bays, receives $75,000 stormwater grant

December 14, 2018 — The Town of Berlin, Md. has received a $75,000 grant from the Chesapeake Bay Trust to construct a submerged gravel wetland on Graham Avenue, announced Mayor Gee Williams.

The Town partnered with Maryland Coastal Bays (MCB) to put the grant application together. MCB will take the lead on the public outreach component of the project.

“Partnerships continue to keep us cool,” said Mayor Gee Williams. “We look forward to working with Maryland Coastal Bays to address flooding around Graham Avenue and Grice Street.”

The grant provides funding for the construction of a submerged gravel wetland to be located between Graham Avenue and Old ocean City Boulevard, in addition to providing public outreach and community engagement around stormwater issues.

“Berlin is known as a leader in local government stormwater management in Maryland,” said Town Administrator Laura Allen. “We were unsuccessful with the first round of grants we submitted earlier this year. It just goes to show how persistence and partnerships pay off.”

The project is expected to be completed by September 1, 2019.

