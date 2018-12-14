Ocean City’s beautiful winter beach from the sky

83 Shares +1 Share Email

Not many words needed here. Just photos of our beautiful, peaceful beach on a quiet December today. Come visit this winter and be the only one for miles plopped down in a beach chair… It’s not too cold yet.

If you already plan on coming for Christmas, New Year’s, or Winterfest, then we’ll see you soon! And if not… summer’s getting closer by the day, and before you know it, there will be actual people populating our pictures. Not just seagulls.

Looking north without a cloud in sight.

Let’s go down to the ocean.

A lone seagull wonders where all the people and fries went, and when they’re coming back.

Watching the waves roll in.

And zooming over the ocean.

Waves crash on the jetty.

Zooming back out… Recognize the Dunes from this distance?

Zipping over to Seacrets for a quick drink, then back to the beach!

No light left on the buildings as the sun starts to set.

Looking south.